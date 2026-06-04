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Local News | Kankakee County

Cobb Park Criterium returns Sunday

Riders in the pro category speed along Cobb Boulevard on Sunday afternoon during the 2023 Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s in Kankakee's Cobb Park.

Riders in the pro category speed along Cobb Boulevard on Sunday afternoon during the 2023 Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s in Kankakee's Cobb Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Tiffany Blanchette

The Riverview Historic District will turn into a scenic route for bicycle racers this Sunday as the Cobb Park Criterium returns.

The South Chicago Wheelmen and the City of Kankakee are again hosting the annual event, which features cyclists of varying ages and divisions.

Races begin at 9:30 a.m. rain or shine and vary in length from 30 to 60 minutes. Awards and opportunities for cash prizes are part of the big day.

Cobb Park is the perfect backdrop for the annual bicycle races running each summer along the Kankakee River, hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s.

Limited road closures will occur as the start/finish line is along Cobb Boulevard and the course travels through the neighborhood.

Riders in the pro category speed along the course Sunday afternoon during the 2023 Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s in Kankakee's Cobb Park.

Riders in the pro category speed along the course Sunday afternoon during the 2023 Cobb Park Criterium, the annual bicycle races hosted by the South Chicago Wheelmen since the early 1980s in Kankakee's Cobb Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For more information, go to southchicagowheelmen.com/cobbparkcrit.

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Tiffany Blanchette

Tiffany Blanchette

Tiffany Blanchette has been a photojournalist with the Daily Journal since 2014 and Photo Editor since 2018. She has won awards for her work from the Illinois Press Association and the National Press Photographers Association. She enjoys covering everything from news to sports in the very community she grew up in.