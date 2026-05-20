Memorial Day 2026 ceremonies planned in Kankakee County

A flag billows in the wind next to a veteran's grave at Kankakee Memorial Gardens ahead of Memorial Day weekend in 2023. The annual tradition is completed by volunteers with the Kankakee County Veterans Council over the course of two days across three local cemeteries. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Across Kankakee County, communities are taking time to honor fallen service members with special Memorial Day events and observations over the holiday weekend. Here are what local groups are doing to commemorate the occasion:

Saturday

Kankakee

The Ray Olley Memorial Project’s Memorial Day Weekend ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at A.N. Webber Inc., 2150 U.S. Route 45/52 in Kankakee.

Speakers will include Kankakee Deputy Police Chief Donell Austin and JoJo Sayson, organizer of the Ray Olley Memorial Project. Denny Case of WVLI will be the master of ceremonies. There will be prayer, the playing of Taps, a presentation of the colors and a salute by the Momence Honor Guard.

Sunday

Aroma Park

The Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 will hold a Memorial Day Celebration with a ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the post at 739 Sandbar Rd., Kankakee. A potluck will follow the ceremony with live entertainment by James Michael Travis Band.

Monday

Bradley

The Memorial Day ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at the memorial next to the Bradley American Legion Post 766, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. The event will include guest speakers, laying of wreaths, honor guard, rifle salute, playing of Taps and prayer.

Kankakee

At 10:30 a.m., the Kankakee County Veterans Council will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn. U.S. military personnel and veterans who have passed over the last year will be honored. Navy veteran Jim Wasser will be the guest speaker. Bring chairs and blankets for this outdoor event.

Manteno

Beginning at 8 a.m., the Manteno Legion Color Guard will conduct a memorial remembrance at five area cemeteries followed by a ceremony at Manteno Legion Park. There will be a gun salute, and Taps will be played by Manteno High School graduate Erin Drexler at each event.

The color guard starts off at Deselm Cemetery at 8 a.m., followed by Blooms Grove Cemetery (8:30 a.m.), Veterans Cemetery (9 a.m.), St. Joseph Cemetery (9:30 a.m.), Elmwood Cemetery (9:50 a.m.).

At 10:45 a.m., the color guard will step off from Post 755 and march to Legion Park at 51 W. 4th St. for the final ceremony at 11 a.m.

After the ceremony at Legion Park, there will be food and beverages provided by the Manteno American Legion and the Ladies Legion Auxiliary at Manteno Post 755 for participants and volunteers.

Momence

On Monday, the Momence Honor Guard will visit several sites for short ceremonies: Shrontz Cemetery (8:30 a.m.), Mt. Airy Cemetery (8:50 a.m.), Wichert Cemetery (9:15 a.m.), Momence Meadows Nursing Home (9:45 a.m.), Momence Cemetery (10:15 a.m.), St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery (10:30 a.m.), Conrad Park Memorial (10:50 a.m.), Momence Depot (11:10 a.m.) and Kasler Veterans Memorial Park (11:30 a.m.). All times are approximate.

Chebanse

The Chebanse American Legion will present a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery, 246 W. 4th South St. in Chebanse.