‘Today, Wilmington won’- Landing Pad souvenir shop joins Gemini Giant along Route 66

Robert Navarro, president and CEO of Heritage Corridor Destinations, takes a selfie with those in attendance for The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop's official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Wilmington's South Island Park on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Gemini Giant now has a neighbor near his new home on South Island Park in Wilmington.

The Landing Pad, a U.S. Route 66 souvenir shop, celebrated its grand opening Thursday as people gathered to mark the occasion with food, music, entertainment and a ribbon-cutting with the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz credited the partnership between the Joliet Area Historical Museum, Heritage Corridor Destinations, the city of Wilmington and the Wilmington Park District for making the entire tourist site along the Kankakee River possible.

The passion and collaboration of the organizations involved is the reason the Gemini Giant and the Landing Pad can now be enjoyed by the public, Dietz said.

In return, Greg Peerbolte, chief executive officer of the Joliet museum, commended Mayor Dietz and the city for their efforts as well as their genuine care for the Gemini Giant and his legacy along Route 66 - an endeavor that wasn’t always a walk in the park.

Wilmington Mayor Ben Dietz smiles as the city of Wilmington is commended for its efforts during The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop's official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Wilmington's South Island Park on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“Today, Wilmington won,” Peerbolte said.

The legendary 438-pound fiberglass Gemini Giant was welcomed to it’s new home on Wilmington’s South Island back in November 2024, about a half mile from the landmark’s original location outside The Launching Pad Drive-In, where it stood from 1965 until March 2024.

Attendees lingered to take photos with the Gemini Giant on Nov. 30, 2024 during a Gemini Giant Homecoming event at Wilmington's South Island Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Launching Pad restaurant closed leaving the fate of the Gemini Giant uncertain until it was acquired by the Joliet Area Historical Museum with grant funding in an auction in March 2024.

The statue was saved in a joint effort that included the museum, Heritage Corridor Destinations, the city of Wilmington and the Wilmington Park District.

The Gemini Giant and Landing Pad now are located at the entrance to South Island Park at 201 Bridge St. The Landing Pad officially opened to the public on May 1.

Visitors of The Landing Pad will be able to browse a curated selection of Gemini Giant, Route 66 and The First Hundred Miles branded merch Thursdays through Mondays, from noon-6 p.m. in May through November.

Wilmington Park District employee Renee Beck, of Wilmington, helps a customer during The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop's official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Wilmington's South Island Park on Thursday, May 22, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Officials were also joined Thursday by fans of the Gemini Giant and Mother Road enthusiasts, including Al Bitterman and his wife, Pat, who traveled from Lemont to celebrate Al’s 66th birthday.

Al Bitterman said he remembers visiting the Giant often as a child. His wife, Pat, thought the event was the perfect way to celebrate his matching age along Route 66.

Al and Pat Bitterman, of Lemont, pose for a photo with the Gemini Giant during The Landing Pad Souvenir Shop's official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Wilmington's South Island Park on Thursday, May 22, 2025. The Bitterman's made the visit to the Route 66 event in celebration of Al's 66th birthday. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Bob Okon contributed to this story.