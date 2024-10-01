St. Anne Pumpkin Fest returns Thursday

Kicking off Thursday is the annual St. Anne Pumpkin Fest in the village of St. Anne. Thursday’s events feature a rummage sale — running 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parish Hall — and the pumpkin painting and tie dye from 5-7 p.m. at The Park Pavilion.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Rummage sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parish Hall.

• Touch A Truck — 5-7 p.m. at the park.

• Cruise night/Trunk or Treat — 6-9 p.m. at the park.

• Justin & John Unplugged — 6-8 p.m. in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.

• Lighted parade — 7-8 p.m.; line up at 6:30 p.m. at the grade school.

• Jeff Pittman and James Travis — 9 a.m. to midnight in beer tent; $5 wristband required.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• Blood drive — 7:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Anne High School.

• Rummage sale — 9 a.m. to noon in Parish Hall.

• Craft/flea/antique/food vendors — 9 a.m. in the park.

• St. Anne Pumpkin Festival Grand Parade at 11 a.m.

• Strongman Competition — noon to 5 p.m. near the pond.

• Road Apple Derby — at noon; hosted by The Youth Group.

• Kids Zone — noon to 6 p.m. at the park; $5 wristband required.

• Princess, junior miss and court — 1-2 p.m. on the stage.

• SAFD Cadet bag tournament — 2 p.m. at fire station.

• Reptile show — 5-6 p.m. at the park.

• Tailgate Revival — 7-9 p.m. in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.

• Miller Holler — 9 a.m. to midnight in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.