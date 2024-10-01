Shaw Local

St. Anne Pumpkin Fest returns Thursday

By Daily Journal staff report

Kicking off Thursday is the annual St. Anne Pumpkin Fest in the village of St. Anne. Thursday’s events feature a rummage sale — running 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parish Hall — and the pumpkin painting and tie dye from 5-7 p.m. at The Park Pavilion.

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

• Rummage sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parish Hall.

• Touch A Truck — 5-7 p.m. at the park.

• Cruise night/Trunk or Treat — 6-9 p.m. at the park.

• Justin &amp; John Unplugged — 6-8 p.m. in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.

• Lighted parade — 7-8 p.m.; line up at 6:30 p.m. at the grade school.

• Jeff Pittman and James Travis — 9 a.m. to midnight in beer tent; $5 wristband required.

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>

• Blood drive — 7:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Anne High School.

• Rummage sale — 9 a.m. to noon in Parish Hall.

• Craft/flea/antique/food vendors — 9 a.m. in the park.

• St. Anne Pumpkin Festival Grand Parade at 11 a.m.

• Strongman Competition — noon to 5 p.m. near the pond.

• Road Apple Derby — at noon; hosted by The Youth Group.

• Kids Zone — noon to 6 p.m. at the park; $5 wristband required.

• Princess, junior miss and court — 1-2 p.m. on the stage.

• SAFD Cadet bag tournament — 2 p.m. at fire station.

• Reptile show — 5-6 p.m. at the park.

• Tailgate Revival — 7-9 p.m. in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.

• Miller Holler — 9 a.m. to midnight in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.