St. Anne Pumpkin Fest returns Thursday

Kicking off Thursday is the annual St. Anne Pumpkin Fest in the village of St. Anne. Thursday’s events feature a rummage sale — running 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parish Hall — and the pumpkin painting and tie dye from 5-7 p.m. at The Park Pavilion.
<strong>FRIDAY</strong>
• Rummage sale — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parish Hall.
• Touch A Truck — 5-7 p.m. at the park.
• Cruise night/Trunk or Treat — 6-9 p.m. at the park.
• Justin & John Unplugged — 6-8 p.m. in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.
• Lighted parade — 7-8 p.m.; line up at 6:30 p.m. at the grade school.
• Jeff Pittman and James Travis — 9 a.m. to midnight in beer tent; $5 wristband required.
<strong>SATURDAY</strong>
• Blood drive — 7:30-11:30 a.m. at St. Anne High School.
• Rummage sale — 9 a.m. to noon in Parish Hall.
• Craft/flea/antique/food vendors — 9 a.m. in the park.
• St. Anne Pumpkin Festival Grand Parade at 11 a.m.
• Strongman Competition — noon to 5 p.m. near the pond.
• Road Apple Derby — at noon; hosted by The Youth Group.
• Kids Zone — noon to 6 p.m. at the park; $5 wristband required.
• Princess, junior miss and court — 1-2 p.m. on the stage.
• SAFD Cadet bag tournament — 2 p.m. at fire station.
• Reptile show — 5-6 p.m. at the park.
• Tailgate Revival — 7-9 p.m. in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.
• Miller Holler — 9 a.m. to midnight in the beer tent; $5 wristband required.