Grapes & Hops closes doors just before 10-year anniversary

Grapes & Hops Wine Bar, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, a popular location the past several years in the downtown area, recently closed.

Operated by Kankakee brother-and-sister tandem Terrance Hooper and Amy Rauch, the wine bar closed at the end of June, the same time the business’s city liquor license expired.

This past weekend would have marked Grapes & Hops 10th anniversary, Rauch noted.

“We are ready for a new chapter,” Rauch said. “We enjoyed our time in downtown Kankakee and appreciated the community support.”

The property had been owned by Kankakee businessman Rick Jones. Jones, however, sold the property to Kankakee brothers Steve and Matthew Harder earlier this year.

The Harders also own the nearby property, 171 S. Schuyler Ave., in which The Venu’ Lounge, a jazz club, opened in mid-July. The Venu’ is operated by Earl and Glenda Corbett, of Monee.

Hooper and Rauch, who were honored in 2018 as Progress Award recipients as Entrepreneurs of the Year, had operated Grapes & Hops since 2014.