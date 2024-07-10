Hill hosts inaugural Suga Summer Camp

Jyaire “Suga” Hill has gotten to live out plenty more dreams than most teens a year removed from high school. As a high-schooler, the 2023 Kankakee graduate helped his Kays to their first-ever run to the IHSA State championship, a Class 5A second-place finish in 2021. Not long after, he lived out the dream of every high school athlete when he committed to the University of Michigan as a four-star recruit, earning last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship with the Wolverines last winter.

And last weekend, Hill got to see another dream of his come to fruition — bringing a community event back to his hometown.

Hill held the inaugural Suga Summer Camp last weekend at Kankakee High School, a two-day football camp and family fun day, on Saturday and Sunday. The camp included football and conditioning drills and lessons, competitions and family fun that included DJs, food, bounce houses and more.

Alongside Hill at the camp were current Michigan teammates, former Kankakee teammates, family, friends and coaches from Hill’s youth and high school days. Several local food vendors were present as well, with scores of local businesses and individuals sponsoring spots for area youth to attend the $25 camp for free.

“I’m really grateful for my city, everyone coming out and showing real support,” Hill said. “ ... It means a lot. The support is strong, seeing everyone behind me as a face for the children.”

Additionally, family members made up for several of the campers in attendance, including his younger brothers, 10-year-old King and 9-year-old Kash. As far as being around so much of his family, the only difference between Saturday and any other day was the location.

“That’s every day, though,” Hill said of the familial involvement.

Hill, who also said his favorite part of the camp was just seeing the kids enjoying time running around and having fun, is less than a month away from the official preseason start of his redshirt freshman season with Michigan.

He saw time in four games last year, the maximum allowed while retaining redshirt eligibility, to letter for a Wolverines squad that went 15-0 and won the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh headed to the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, and several players also progressed to the NFL, namely star quarterback JJ McCarthy and several pivotal pieces from last year’s defense.

But under first-year coach Sherrone Moore, who served as acting head coach of a 31-6 win against Bowling Green during a three-game suspension Harbaugh served last season, the goals for Hill and the Wolverines haven’t wavered despite the change in the program.

“Succeed, get better, get bigger,” Hill said of the goals for the upcoming season. “Repeat what we did last year.”