Delayed Bradley contract awarded

BRADLEY — Upon further review, the Bradley Village Board did not change the company gaining a nearly $3 million landscaping project at the under-construction Bradley Sports Complex.

At Monday’s village board meeting, trustees unanimously awarded a landscaping, outdoor brick work, tree planting and seeding contract to Bolingbrook-based Landworks Limited for $2.9 million.

The board was set to award the contract at the June 24 meeting, but one bidder, Natural Creation Landscaping, of Joliet, had a lower bid. The company, however, did not bid all parts of the contract, as was required.

In an effort to determine if a lower price could be gained, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson asked to have the vote delayed for two weeks to see if Natural Creations would like to fully bid for the project.

On Monday, Bradley Finance Director Rob Romo said Natural Creations did not fully complete the bid during the two-week extension. The three other complete bids were once again placed on the agenda.

The three bids were identical to those considered on June 24, so Landmarks Limited officially gained the project after the board approved the bid by a 6-0 vote.

After the meeting, Watson said he wanted to give Natural Creations an opportunity, and he did.

The two other bidders, Twin Oaks Landscaping Inc., of Oswego, and BrightView Landscape Development, of Elmhurst, submitted bids of $3.1 million and $4.6 million, respectively.

The contract work at the 126-acre site for 12 baseball and softball fields will likely begin late this summer or early fall.

The village is spending upwards of $45 million developing the site immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, which is along Illinois Route 50 at St. George Road.

The complex is immediately north of the Aspen Ridge Golf Course and travels north of St. George Road.

The complex is projected to be a sales-tax revenue generator for Bradley and the surrounding area. The site is expected to attract upwards of 3,000 people on travel baseball or softball weekends.