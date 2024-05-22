Mancino's Pizza & Grinders business sold

BRADLEY — Jeff Hersha would have no way of calculating how many grinder sandwiches or pizzas he has made since operating Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders locations in Bradley.

The 70-year-old Bourbonnais businessman only knows it has been a lot.

The sandwich- and pizza-making ritual, however, is about to come to an end for Jeff and his wife, Angie.

The owners are in the final steps of selling the Kennedy Drive location, directly across the street from the Perry Farm property, to Bolingbrook businessman Jevon Martin.

The sale is expected to be completed on or about May 31.

The Hershas once operated two Mancino’s restaurants, the other being along North Kinzie Avenue within Bradley village limits just south of the Kinzie and Armour Road intersection.

The location at 1240 N. Kinzie Ave. opened in November 1995. The Kennedy Drive site opened in December 1999.

The Kinzie location, which the couple had leased, closed in September 2022, leaving them with the 3,150-square-foot, 68-seat location at 200 Kennedy Drive.

The 20- to 22-employee location is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The business is closed on Sundays.

The couple put the business up for sale in November 2023. He said the owner came forward in mid- to late-February.

“Twenty-nine years went quicker than a bunny rabbit. We had been thinking about it for a year. We put it up for sale,” he said.

Hersha said Martin came into the restaurant and liked the business. He soon sat down with Hersha and, within 45 minutes, said he had found the location he wanted to invest in.

“It came together pretty quick,” Hersha said. “[Martin] said when he walked into our restaurant, he knew right away. The location was clean and friendly. Two weeks later, he came in to buy the place.”

Hersha said it is not that he doesn’t still enjoy his work, but he and Angie want to travel and explore the country in their RV. They already have a Texas trip planned.

“The old wheels are starting to get a little shaky,” Hersha joked of his long tenure. “It’s a mixture of emotions. We’re excited to get out and see the country. But then, I walk out into the dining room and see customers. These people have touched our hearts.”

He said the location and staff will continue to put out a product that is second to none.

“I don’t expect any dramatic changes,” Hersha said. “I’ll keep eating these sandwiches. I have an addiction to them.”