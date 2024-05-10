Ward invited to Steelers rookie camp

As the NFL offseason moves into the second weekend of rookie mini-camps, a pair of Bishop McNamara graduates will be participating in them this weekend.

Four-year NFL veteran Jonathan Ward, a Kankakee native and 2016 McNamara graduate, was invited to the Steelers camp this weekend. The news was first reported Tuesday by KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson.

Ward, who began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, is a running back and special teamer, most recently playing the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He played in seven games in 2023, registering 11 yards on three carries on offense and a tackle on special teams.

For his career, the former Central Michigan star has 69 rushing yards on 17 attempts. He also has six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, which came in his rookie season. On special teams, Ward has 16 tackles (10 solo) and a forced fumble.

Ward’s former McNamara teammate on the 2015 IHSA Class 3A State championship team, Chris Autman-Bell, participated in New York Jets camp last weekend and is in camp with the New York Giants this weekend.

If Ward is invited to training camp with the Steelers and eventually makes the roster, he’d be the second area player to sport the black and yellow. Ted Petersen, a 1973 Momence graduate, won a pair of Super Bowl rings with Steelers from 1977-83.