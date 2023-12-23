Martin & Sons Hardware Hank in Herscher to close its doors

It’s the end of an era in Herscher.

After at least 50 years, Hardware Hank at 151 S. Main St. in Herscher is closing Saturday — possibly for good. The approximate 6,500-square-foot store has been Martin & Sons Hardware Hank for just more than 20 years.

Dan Martin has been the owner-operator for 21 years along with his wife, Jodi, and he’s been unable to sell the store the past two years. There’s been some interest, but no takers.

“That was pretty much it, just tire kickers,” Martin said when reached by phone on Tuesday. “People asking questions, that was about it. There was never any real offers on it or anything like that.”

Martin has thoroughly enjoyed his 20-plus years running the store, and it also gave him the time to be a family man. He and Jodi raised their sons, Jed and Jace, while he ran the store.

“My wife and I have two boys. When we bought the store, they were 2 years old and a newborn,” he said. “And the nice thing was, raising a family while having it, gave me the opportunity to pretty much be a part of everything that they did growing up. I didn’t have to miss out on any plays or recitals or concerts or sporting events or that kind of stuff. Pretty much I was able to be here for all that stuff.

“They grew older and were able to step into the work in here, helping out being part-time employees.”

Jed, the oldest, is 22 now and graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis this past spring and is in the process of interviews for a job in downtown Chicago. Jace is a junior at Illinois State University, majoring in finance.

Dan said his sons didn’t mind working with Dad as their boss at Hardware Hank.

“Let’s just say it was a good experience for them,” he laughed.

Before they bought the store, Martin, a 1987 Herscher High School graduate, worked seven years with the I-KAN Regional Office of Education in the alternative school program. Jodi has been a longtime teacher in the Herscher School District.

Running Hardware Hank has been a passion for Martin, 54, and he has about 400 to 700 customers in any given week. He also had about four or five other part-time employees over the past 20 years. He just said it was time for him to do something else. It will close at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I just appreciate all the support [from the customers],” Martin said.

<strong>NEXT STEPS</strong>

After taking a couple weeks off, Martin will start a job with Chadwell Supply where he will be selling hardware directly to multi-unit family residences and apartment buildings in the southwest suburbs.

“Our hope is we’re still going to sell [the business],” Martin said. “So right now, our last day will be Saturday, and then I’m shutting the door and going to take the two weeks over the holidays off, kind of enjoying myself because I haven’t had a week off in quite a few years.

“So I start my new job on January 8. And once that starts, then we’ll come back in here and take a look at what we need to do to liquidate at that point if nobody’s coming forward to purchase the business.”

<strong>STILL A CHANCE</strong>

Herscher Mayor Shannon Sweeney said Martin has done a great job of running Hardware Hank for the past couple decades.

“We’re sort of accustomed to having them open in town,” he said. “It’s not easy in a small town. I’m sure he got calls seven days a week. ‘Hey, I need plumbing supplies. Can you open up the store?’ And they’ve been doing that for 20 years. So we appreciate all he’s done for the community. Now it’s time to see if we can find somebody to fill the void he’s going to leave.”

Sweeney said Hardware Hank was given a $25,000 beautification grant from the village that will carry over to a new owner.

“It’s a grant to do some exterior work, and he hasn’t completed it yet,” Sweeney said. “So if a new buyer comes forward, we’ll look into maybe transferring that $25,000 grant to the new buyer so they can do some facade work, exterior work.”

Sweeney said the village board would have to approve the transfer of the grant. The village has approved 13 beautification grants to local businesses, accounting for approximately $300,000 awarded.

“Hopefully, that will be an incentive for somebody to come in and occupy the space,” he said.

Hardware Hank has been a fabric of Herscher that won’t be easy to replace.

“We just appreciate having [Martin] in town for all these years, and he’s been an asset to our community,” Sweeney said. “And we wish him the best of luck.”