Hammond selected as new superintendent of Bradley Elementary Dist. 61

BRADLEY — The new superintendent of Bradley Elementary School District 61 is no stranger to the area; in fact, he is a school administrator just across town.

On Thursday, the Bradley Elementary School Board unanimously approved the hire of Chris Hammond with a three-year contract.

Hammond, 47, has been chief school business official of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District 307 for the past 12 years and worked at the high school 24 total years.

He will replace Scott Goselin, who is set to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year after 19 years as superintendent.

Hammond will earn a salary of $160,000 in his first year; he is set to receive the same annual raise as the district’s teachers, which will be 4.25% for the second year of the contract. The percentage has not yet been determined for the third year.

“He was so positive and student-focused,” Board President Terrie Golwitzer said regarding why Hammond stood out as a candidate. “We loved that he was local.”

Golwitzer said the board also thought that Hammond’s experience in the business office and dealing with facilities at BBCHS would be beneficial to Bradley Elementary.

More than 30 people applied for the position. The School Exec Connect search firm, hired in August, recommended seven candidates for the board to interview. The board then selected three finalists for secondary interviews.

“We were lucky with a good pool,” added board member Phil Trudeau. “It’s like an Olympic race. Everybody who is racing deserved to be there; he just edged them out.”

Goselin said he is already preparing to share files and meet with Hammond to get him ready for the role.

“It’s going to be an easy transition,” Goselin said. “At least we have six months to do it. Thank goodness that I know Chris, and I’m looking forward to him taking over.”

Hammond will officially take the reins July 1.

<strong>BACKGROUND</strong>

Originally from Bloomington-Normal, Hammond earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Illinois State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Olivet Nazarene University. He completed his chief school business official and superintendent endorsements at ISU.

He and his wife, Amanda, live in Bourbonnais with their three children, Lydia, Easton and Josie.

Hammond has 24 years of experience in education, all at BBCHS.

He taught science at the high school for seven years, including three years as department chair. He was then an assistant principal for five years before becoming chief school business official, which he has done for the past dozen years.

<strong>‘IT FELT RIGHT’</strong>

Hammond said the opportunity to be superintendent of Bradley Elementary seemed like a natural progression of his career.

He also hopes to connect with students more in his new role.

“I would say the chief school business official position is as far removed from students as you can be in a certified position, and that doesn’t really fit my personality,” Hammond said. “I’m really looking forward to making a difference and an impact in a different way.”

Leaving BBCHS will be “bittersweet,” he said.

“What really made that job was who I worked with, the people around me,” he said. “I’m not leaving the area, so I will still have those relationships with those people.”

Starting out as a science teacher and jumping into leading the business office was a challenge, Hammond noted, but it was one that he enjoyed. Now, it is time for the next challenge.

“I am looking forward to doing the work and getting to know the people,” he said.

Hammond said he felt going through the interview process with the board that Bradley Elementary seemed to be a good fit.

He is already familiar with many of the people he will be working with, either professionally or personally, and will even work with some former students.

“It felt right,” Hammond said. “It wasn’t a hard decision. It’s one that I’m really excited for.”