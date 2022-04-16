Watseka's Harbor House Resale Shoppe assists survivors of domestic violence

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — At the corner of Walnut and Third streets in Watseka sits Harbor House Resale Shoppe, a division of the local organization that provides services and assistance to survivors of domestic violence.

Like other resale stores, Harbor House accepts donated items from the community to be put on display for sale. But the funds — and many of the donated items — raised from this store go to Harbor House and the people it serves.

Because many victims of domestic abuse often flea their home situations with little to nothing, many of the donations are used to help them start over. This can range from starting a new wardrobe to furnishing a new apartment.

“We try to use the donations for them first,” said store supervisor Penny Taylor-Burden.

She said that the shelter staff works with clients in order to get a sense of their personalities to then make a request for clothing and other items.

“Just this last week, one of the advocates said, ‘She likes the Bohemian style, kind of flowy,” said Taylor-Burden. “So I shop for her and took it up and found out they were just perfect!”

For additional donations, items that can be used and sold at the shop are cleaned and tested for use. The proceeds this generates goes to support survivors in services such as counseling or gas gift cards for court visits.

Taylor-Burden said that the store raised $128,000 in 2021. She said that the store averages about $10,000 per month.

Due to safety and/or state regulations, the store cannot accept donations of car seats, cribs or mattresses. Additionally, they do not accept stained or ripped clothing, or technology that is unable to be checked.

“Other than that, we take just about everything,” said Taylor-Burden. “It gives the community somewhere to donate and somewhere to shop.”

Additional store services

The nearly 3,000-square-foot space includes the store area, storage of donated items and a space upstairs for the Iroquois office. In the office, a legal advocate works full time and a counselor works part time.

“It’s just an all-around great thing for Iroquois County,” she said. “With Jenny [Schoenwetter, Harbor House executive director] at the helm these last 3½ years, people are much more aware that it’s not just a resale shop.”

Taylor-Burden said that everyone at the shop has gone through a 40-hour training program in domestic violence, so they are able to assist Iroquois-based individuals who stop by the shop in need of services.

She also noted that law enforcement in Iroquois County has been working more closely with the Iroquois office in order to expand their knowledge on domestic violence. Officers often work with Harbor House’s legal advocates.

In addition to helping survivors of domestic violence, the store also works to help the environment.

“Anything we don’t use, we try to be as green as possible,” said Taylor-Burden, sharing that all of the clothing and shoes they can’t use is recycled.

These items can be recycled into insulation and carpet padding. Books that are in bad shape or have dated information are recycled for insulation or for pet bedding.

“We try to do everything we can to make use of what we’re given,” she said.

<strong>Location:</strong> 100 E. Walnut St., Watseka

<strong>Hours:</strong> 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Thursday

<strong>Donation hours:</strong> 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

<strong>Phone:</strong> 815-432-3525

For more information on Harbor House, go to <a href="https://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">harborhousedv.org</a>. For services and/or an emergency, call the hotline at 815-932-5800.

For more information on the resale shop, go to <a href="https://www.Facebook.com/HarborHouseResaleShoppe" target="_blank">Facebook.com/HarborHouseResaleShoppe</a>.