Iroquois County Public Health Department vaccine clinics continue

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Public Health Department will host Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 7 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

Vaccinations are available by appointment or walk-in, for Illinois residents age 12 and older.

ICPHD also can provide the COVID-19 vaccine by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To schedule your appointment, call ICPHD at 815-432-2483. Second doses will be scheduled at the time of your first dose appointment.

Please note that individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination.

At this time, there is no cost for the COVID-19 vaccine. Written documentation from the individual’s primary care physician will not be required.

Face coverings and a valid photo ID, however, are required.

Iroquois Memorial Hospital is located at 200 E. Fairman Ave., Watseka. Attendees are asked to enter through the main entrance at the north side unless they require additional assistance, in which case they can go to the Emergency Room entrance.