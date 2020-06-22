Showing support for local law enforcement

WATSEKA — A Watseka business owner teamed up with restaurant owners in Clifton to show support for local law enforcement.

Derek Crouse, owner of Crouse Canine of Watseka, had plans to become a sheriff’s deputy in the Iroquois County area last year before deciding to pursue pet dog training and now works with K-9 teams on a civilian level all over the Midwest. From social media and his observations while doing volunteer decoy bite work for K-9 departments all over the Illiana area, he saw how local law enforcement officers have been affected by the recent protests across the nation. And he wanted to help.

To show his support and respect for their sacrifice, he contacted Longbranch Restaurant in Lerable, looking to purchase meals for all Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies and corrections officers at the jail in Watseka.

Crouse said restaurant owners Nick and Lindsay Bohn loved the idea and offered to cover the costs. To help with Crouse’s plan to show solidarity for his community, the Bohns made individual meals for every single employee that keeps their area safe. The meals were delivered to officers on Thursday.