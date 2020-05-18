Kankakee mayor partners with Jewel-Osco and Berkot’s for food drive

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Wells-Armstrong is partnering with local grocery stores, Jewel-Osco and Berkot’s Super Foods in Kankakee, to host a food drive for Kankakee County Community Services Inc.

“Hunger does not take a vacation, especially during a pandemic,” Vincent Clark, KCCSI executive director, said in a press release. “We will continue to help those in the community. More specifically, we are seeing a shortage on meat and it’s throughout the country.”

To meet that need locally, the program is currently accepting donations of meat. Donations may be dropped off at its location at 657 E. Court St. in Kankakee from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 815-933-7883 ext. 212 to make arrangements for drop-off.

Currently, KCCSI is distributing pre-packaged food boxes that are prepared by staff which include can food goods, dairy products and a selection of available meat. Fruits and vegetables are also highly encouraged and can be dropped off at KCCSI as well.

Non-perishable food items for the food drive will be collected through Friday, June 5 at three locations:

• Jewel-Osco, 446 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

• Berkot’s Super Foods, 1557 W. Court St., Kankakee

• Donald E. Green Public Safety Building, 385 E. Oak St., Kankakee

Collection bins will be placed in the entry way of each building.

“I would like to thank Jewel-Osco and Berkot’s Super Foods for partnering with the City of Kankakee during this critical time,” said Mayor Wells-Armstrong. “I am encouraging everyone that is in a position to support this effort to do so. Every item helps and thinking about those in need while grocery shopping will be greatly appreciated.”

“We would also like to thank Mayor Wells-Armstrong and our local grocery stores for their efforts and support,” Clark said.

Kankakee County Community Services Inc. is looking to hire additional help for its food pantry, specifically high school or college students interested in a part-time position that pays $10 an hour.

Those who are interested are encouraged to send a resume to aharper@kccsi-cap.org or by mail to 657 E. Court St., Kankakee, IL 60901.