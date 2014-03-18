Faulty power strip caused overnight blaze in Watseka, leaves 10 homeless

An electric power strip that short circuited was ruled the cause of a fire that destroyed a house in Watseka this morning.

The power strip was buried under clothes and rugs, according to a press release from the Watseka Fire Department.

Watseka fire officials said the house was a total loss and left 10 people, including five children homeless.

The rental home, located at 510 N. Fourth Street, is owned by Bernie Markley. Avery Durflinger is the current renter.

According to Watseka fire, one of the residents was awakened at 2:45 a.m. by smoke and a small fire and called 911. All occupants got out of the house unharmed. There were no injuries reported, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The renter told officials there was one smoke detector in the home but it was not working.

The American Red Cross in Iroquois County was notified to assist the family.

A neighboring two-story apartment complex suffered minor damage. Residents there were evacuated as a precaution.

Crescent, Martinton, Milford, Sheldon, Ashkum, Woodland, St.Anne, Iroquois Memorial Hospital EMTs and Watseka police assisted.

Watseka firefighters were on scene until 8:30 a.m.