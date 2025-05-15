Interim Bourbonnais Police Chief Anderson retiring from force on Friday

BOURBONNAIS — Interim Bourbonnais Police Chief Dave Anderson announced Wednesday he is retiring from the force.

The retirement is effective Friday, Anderson said.

Anderson said he had discussions with Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast and Administrator Mike Van Mill earlier this week.

“In the end, I have determined it is time for me to retire, knowing I did my best for the village and the department, even though I was never going to get the full-time Chief position under Keast’s reign,” Anderson said in a text message.

When Bourbonnais trustees approved Anderson as the interim chief in December, Keast was the lone dissenting vote among the six trustees.

At the time, Keast said there were issues with Anderson.

One being a no confidence vote taken by the department’s officers and sergeants in September 2021. The vote was 19-1.

“There are things that have not been resolved,” Keast said in December. “It needs to come out there [for the public].”

Keast said no decision has been made on a replacement for Anderson.

The search continues for a new chief.

“We are working through the process, and hoping to have the process complete in 60 days or less,” Keast said in a text when asked about the search.

Anderson replaced Chief Jim Phelps, who retired at the end of 2024.

The 55-year-old Anderson started with the department as a dispatcher in April 1991 and auxiliary officer. He was hired as an officer in June 1996. Anderson has been deputy chief since 2015.