Theft of catalytic converters from buses causes Bourbonnais Elementary district to cancel classes today

BOURBONNAIS — Classes have been canceled today for Bourbonnais Elementary District students following the theft of the catalytic converters from the school buses.

“Officers were called to the bus garage this morning for theft of catalytic converters,” Bourbonnais Interim Police Chief Dave Anderson said in a text message to the Daily Journal.

Police were still on scene, Anderson said.

The school posted the announcement at approximately 7 a.m. today on Facebook:

“BESD53 Families,

Due to an issue at our transportation center, our entire fleet of buses has been left inoperable. School will be closed for today, April 24, 2025. Further communication will be sent out later today.”

