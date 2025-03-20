Man charged with drug-induced homicide in Livingston County

DWIGHT — A Lincoln man was arrested this week in connection with a drug-induced homicide in Dwight.

Dwight police announced earlier this week they had arrested Ernest Petro, of Lincoln, in connection with the July 2024 drug-induced homicide of Eric Shepherd.

The 33-year-old Shepherd was found unresponsive by Dwight officers in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of West Mazon Avenue on July 31, 2024, according to a press release from Dwight police.

Shepherd was later pronounced dead by the Livingston County Coroner’s office. The immediate cause of death was fentanyl and alcohol intoxication, police said.

On Aug. 12, 2024, Dwight police were notified by Central Illinois Enforcement Group of a narcotics investigation they were conducting.

During this investigation, the 44-year-old Petro is alleged to have made admissions that he delivered the fentanyl which led to Shepherd’s death, police said.

Dwight police investigators gathered additional evidence related to Shepherd’s death and presented it for review to the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s office.

On Tuesday, Petro was charged by the state’s attorney’s office with the offense of drug induced homicide (Class X Felony) and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 2 Felony).