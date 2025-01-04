Reprogramming a car fob

<strong>Q:</strong> I recently replaced the original battery in the key fob for my 2010 Kia Sedona. The car does not respond to the fob now. The local battery shop confirms that the fob is working properly. I have resorted to using the ignition key to open the door, which works fine.

Does a battery change necessitate a reprogramming of the fob, and if so, at what cost? <strong>— J.C., Freeport, Maine</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Reprogramming? Probably. Cost? Maybe nothing. First, check your owner’s manual. A typical procedure requires inserting the key into the ignition. You then turn it on and off three or four or five times and finally press any key on the fob to pair it to the vehicle. The final step is to wave your arms and cluck like a chicken.

<strong>Q:</strong> Any problem coasting in my electric Ford Mustang to save energy while driving down some very long and steep mountain roads? <strong>— R.R., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Coasting will save energy on a normal car or your Mach E by not using any energy for propulsion. You either save gas or save ions. However, you get no regenerative effect unless you apply the brakes.

<strong>Q:</strong> I have lost a key fob to my 2020 VW Atlas. Is it possible to get another one any other place than the dealer? <strong>— C.M., Eagan, Minnesota</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes. Get out your Yellow Pages, er Google, and contact some local locksmiths. Many carry fobs and can usually program them. You can also find aftermarket key fobs online, but they may not always the best products.

<strong>Q:</strong> I recently bought a new SUV, and among other things, the dealer raved about this “fabulous” safety and security package that they added to the vehicle for the “low, low” cost of only $999. Among other things it includes nitrogen-inflated tires. While I did NOT pay for that option (and which I doubt was really worth $999 or they never would have “graciously” knocked off that price), I’d like to understand more. Do I need nitrogen-inflated tires? Do I want nitrogen-inflated tires? Do nitrogen-inflated tires really wear better? Are nitrogen-inflated tires really safer? What else do I need to know about them? <strong>— P.H., Romeoville, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> No, no, no and no. There may be some minor advantages, but I don’t think N2 is worth the money. It’s not a panacea. The air we breathe is about 80% nitrogen and 20% oxygen — with small amounts of other stuff.

<strong>Q:</strong> The odometer for our 2012 Chevy Cruz just rolled over 100,000 miles and the “replace timing belt” warning appeared. We had the belt replaced but my question is, what is the function of the timing belt and how important is it to have it replaced? Preferably before your car nags you. <strong>— S.B., Winchester, Massachusetts</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The timing belt connects the crankshaft to the camshaft. Pistons drive the crankshaft. Valves are driven by the camshaft via the timing belt. Together they do a wonderful dance. If the timing of the between the partners get off, they fail. The pistons crash into the valves. The valves poke holes in the pistons. The engine is magically transformed into a boat anchor.