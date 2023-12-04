Borax vs. washing sode: Which laundry booster wins?

When it comes to doing laundry, sometimes you need a little extra help to tackle tough stains, eliminate odors, and make your clothes cleaner and fresher. That’s where laundry boosters like borax and washing soda can come in. In this post, we’ll compare these two popular laundry additives, exploring their similarities, differences, and the various ways you can use them to supercharge your laundry routine.

BORAX

Borax, also known as sodium borate, is a naturally occurring mineral composed of sodium, boron, oxygen and water. Because of its excellent ability to clean and deodorize, people have used it for decades as a laundry booster — a true laundry workhorse.

How does borax work in laundry?

<strong>Stain removal:</strong> Borax is known for its stain-fighting abilities. It works by softening water and enhancing your detergent’s cleaning power, making it easier to remove stubborn stains.

<strong>Odor control:</strong> Borax can help eliminate odors from your laundry, leaving your clothes smelling fresh.

<strong>Whitening:</strong> It also has whitening properties, making it practical for brightening white fabrics.

WASHING SODA

Washing soda, also known as sodium carbonate or soda ash, is another laundry additive that has gained popularity.

How does washing soda work in laundry?

<strong>Water softening:</strong> Like borax, washing soda softens water, which can improve the effectiveness of your detergent, particularly in hard water areas.

<strong>Grease and stain removal:</strong> It excels at breaking down grease and stains, making it a great addition to your laundry routine if you deal with oily or heavily soiled clothes.

<strong>Brightening:</strong> Washing soda can also help brighten whites and colors.

COMPARISON: BORAX VS. WASHING SODA

Now that we’ve explored the individual merits of borax and washing soda, let’s compare them:

<strong>Ingredients:</strong> Borax and washing soda, aka soda ash, are naturally occurring minerals. Both are considered safe for the environment when used as directed.

<strong>Stain removal:</strong> Both borax and washing soda are effective at removing the stain, but washing soda is preferred because it has superior grease-cutting abilities.

<strong>Whitening:</strong> Borax is known for its whitening properties and is the preferred choice for brightening white fabrics.

<strong>Odor control:</strong> Borax is better known for its odor-control abilities, making it a suitable choice for freshening laundry.

HOW TO USE IN LAUNDRY

To use borax in your laundry, add 1/2 cup of borax to your washer along with your regular detergent.

To use washing soda in your laundry, add 1/2 cup of washing soda to your washing machine with your detergent.

For heavily soiled or greasy items, consider presoaking them in a washing soda and water solution before washing.

SAFETY

Both borax and washing soda are generally safe for laundry use, but it’s essential to follow these safety guidelines:

• Keep them out of reach of children and pets.

• Avoid ingesting or inhaling the powder.

• Use as directed on the packaging.

Septic systems: Good news! Both borax and washing soda are septic-system safe.

CONCLUSION

In the battle of borax vs. washing soda, the winner depends on your specific needs. Borax is an excellent all-around laundry booster with odor control and whitening properties, while washing soda is the go-to choice for tackling tough stains and grease.

Experiment with both to see which one works best for your laundry needs, and don’t forget to check for any specific laundry guidelines on your clothing labels. Whichever you choose, you can enjoy cleaner, fresher and more stain-free laundry with the power of these laundry boosters in your arsenal.

RESOURCES

Both borax and washing soda are available in most grocery, supermarket and discount department stores. You can also find these products online.

The most well-known brand of borax is 20 Mule Team Borax. Arm & Hammer Super Washing Soda is the most readily available brand of washing soda. However, you can easily purchase these exact products under generic or less-known brands or labels.