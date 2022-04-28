Schultz named editor at Evanston RoundTable

Former Daily Journal managing editor Susy Schultz was recently named editor of the Evanston RoundTable, the nonprofit digital news site serving the north suburban Chicago community, as first reported in <a href="http://robertfeder.com" target="_blank">robertfeder.com</a>.

Schultz, a veteran Chicago journalist and former reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, was managing editor at the Daily Journal from 2007-12. She most recently was executive director of Chicago’s Museum of Broadcast Communications, a post she held from August 2019 until last September.

Schultz was president of the nonprofit Public Narrative (formerly Community Media Workshop) after leaving the Daily Journal, and previously was the associate publisher-editor of Chicago Parent magazine, according to the robertfeder.com story.

“Journalism is what I love,” said Schultz, whose father was Chicago Daily News editor and columnist Robert G. Schultz, in the story. “So I’m happy to return to my roots. And in this climate, it is so vital to the profession and our democracy to shore up and ensure community journalism thrives. The Evanston RoundTable has done an amazing job, and I am lucky to be able to help.”

Schultz was founding president of the Association for Women Journalists’ Chicago chapter. She twice made robertfeder.com’s list of the most powerful women in Chicago journalism.