Schultz to head Museum of Broadcast Communication

Former Daily Journal managing editor Susy Schultz has been named the executive director of the Museum for Broadcast Communications in Chicago.

Schultz, who was managing editor at the Daily Journal from 2007-12, will succeed Julian Jackson at the museum, according to Robert Feder’s column in robertfeder.com. Jackson resigned in March, and Schultz will assume her new role effective Aug. 19.

Schultz had been co-president of the Public Narrative since 2013. The Public Narrative is a nonprofit community media training organization.

“It’s been such an amazing honor to run Public Narrative,” said Schultz in an email to the Daily Journal. “We further the legacy of Studs Terkel, our mentor, by connecting communities and journalists. In doing so, we remind people daily of the power of great storytelling.

“Public Narrative is doing well and in great hands with my colleague Jhmira Alexander. So, I look forward to this next adventure. And it is very likely these two organizations just might find a few projects to work on together.”

The Museum of Broadcast Communications was founded in 1987 and is at 360 N. State St. in Chicago. Its mission is to collect and preserve historic and contemporary radio and TV content, as well as to educate, inform and entertain the public, according to its website.

“Susy is experienced in developing and implementing innovative programs with key stakeholders,” said David Plier, board chairman of the museum, in the robertfeder.com story. “She also has demonstrated the ability to initiate and foster robust partnerships and strategic alliances with community, journalists, sponsors and donors.”