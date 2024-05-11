Bradley Elementary administrative center to be named after Goselin

BRADLEY — After having the same superintendent for almost 20 years, Bradley Elementary School District will have at least one thing to remember Scott Goselin by after his June 30 retirement.

His name will be on one of the district’s buildings.

The Bradley Elementary School Board on Thursday approved the naming of the district’s administration building as “The Dr. Scott Goselin Bradley School District 61 Administrative Center.”

Board President Terrie Golwitzer said the idea was suggested by a staff member several months before Goselin announced his retirement in July 2023.

The staff member assumed Goselin would retire within the next couple of years and asked if the board would consider naming something in his honor.

The board agreed at the time, but it didn’t know that Goselin planned to retire.

“We always joked it would be ‘Scott’s Tots’ for the preschool, but we really never discussed it seriously,” she said. “Then last month, at the end of the meeting, we talked about it.”

Goselin has worked as a District 61 administrator for 28 years, including the past 19 years as superintendent.

Goselin is a 1984 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

After five years as a physical education teacher in Reed-Custer CUSD 255, Goselin spent eight years as assistant principal and one year as principal of Bradley Central.

He started his role as superintendent in July 2005.

“The staff member that reached out to me made me aware of how rare it is for a superintendent to spend their entire administrative career in one district, and he did,” Golwitzer said. “We were so fortunate that he never left, because he could have, and we just wanted some way to honor him.”

The plan was announced this past Friday at a ceremony honoring people for retirements and longevity in the district.

“It’s a complete honor. I was shocked last Friday to have this happen,” Goselin said. “It’s an honor to be part of a great school district, and of course, [to have] all of you think so highly of me to name something after me.”

Goselin estimated that Thursday’s board meeting was around the 265th board meeting he attended as superintendent.

The administrative center at 111 N. Crosswell Ave., houses the director of special services, director of curriculum, director of operations, director of finance, superintendent’s office and support staff. Monthly board of education meetings are held there as well.

Golwitzer said new signage will be added to the exterior of the building to reflect the new name, hopefully within the next month so that a small ceremony can be held before the June board meeting.

Chris Hammond was hired to take Goselin’s place after his retirement. Hammond is currently chief school business official at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

<strong>BRADLEY EAST PROJECT</strong>

Also on Thursday, another expense for the Bradley East Elementary modular addition was approved.

The approved bid for electrical and fire alarm service came from KPI Electric, of Kankakee, for $161,000.

The summer project will replace the current modular units behind Bradley East with a modular addition, including 10 classrooms built onto the school.

The addition is costing the district $5 million, plus about $1.18 million for parking lot renovations and site work.

“Scott has dedicated 28 years to Bradley #61 …. His devotion to education and to [the] families in our district has been outstanding. He has been the guiding force for improvements in our buildings and our staff.

“He has overseen additions to several of our buildings and has been instrumental in bringing the buildings up to date. He has navigated through the lack of adequate state funding, and through a worldwide pandemic. His contributions to this district will be felt for generations.”

— Bradley District 61 School Board