Outdoors glance: July 18, 2019

KVPD representatives train at state seminar

Dayna Heitz, executive director, and Alfred “J.J.” Hollis, commissioner of the Kankakee Valley Park District, recently attended the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ 2019 Boot Camp in Lockport.

IAPD offers the seminar to elected officials and professionals throughout the state in the field of parks, recreation and conservation. Topics included understanding board member roles, making a difference through legislative advocacy, fundamentals and best practices of park district finances, the Open Meetings Act and ethical requirements for elected officials.

“This educational program provides tremendous benefits to board members and staff. They gain a greater appreciation of the critical role park commissioners play in good governance, compliance with state law and enhancing the quality of life for those in their communities. As locally elected, noncompensated community leaders, their service is truly a labor of love,” said Peter Murphy, IAPD president-CEO.

Heitz was appointed to the park district in September 2016. Hollis was elected to the board in 2007.

Momence shooters compete at nationals

Momence Redskins Clay Target League were represented by six shooters at the USA High School Clay Target League Nationals in Mason, Mich., this past weekend.

Joe Roberson qualified for the individual finals, which were the top 400 of 1,800 shooters.