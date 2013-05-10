Outdoor briefs: May 10, 2013

<strong>• STATE PARK</strong>

<strong>Mother's Day flowers</strong>

Bring mom out for a guided nature walk to see woodland flowers in Kankakee River State Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, then stay for craft making. Meet at the visitor center at the main park entrance off Illinois Route 102.

<strong>Raptors of Illinois</strong>

Learn what birds of prey live in Illinois and where they fit in the food chain. Dissect an owl pellet to learn about animal skeletal systems; 11 a.m. May 18 at the Kankakee River State Park visitor center.

<strong>Snakes alive</strong>

Observe and face your fears about snakes in a safe setting. Learn to identify snakes that live in the region and clear up myths about these misunderstood animals; 11 a.m. May 25 at the state park visitor center.

<strong>• MONEE RESERVOIR</strong>

<strong>Outing, gifts for moms</strong>

Mother's Day will be mother's appreciation day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunda, at Monee Reservoir, with boating, fishing, picnicking, hiking and more.

Moms should stop at the visitor center to receive a Mother's Day gift from from the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Monee Reservoir is off Pauling Road, west of Illinois Route 50, about midway between Peotone and Monee.

<strong>• FOREST PRESERVE</strong>

<strong>Aroma wildflower walks</strong>

Jean Hurrle, program director for the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District, has announced free, guided outings for May.

Wildflower walks will be held at the Aroma Land and Water Preserve at 1578 S. Hieland Road in Aroma Township at 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. May 17; 10 a.m. May 27; and 10 a.m. May 31.

The preserve is on Hieland Road, 1 1/4 mile south of Illinois Route 17. Trails lead from the parking lot through woodlands, prairie and other habitat to the Kankakee River and back.

<strong>Full moon hike</strong>

A full moon hike at Gar Creek Prairie, 501 River Road on Kankakee's south side, will be at 8 p.m. May 24.

For more information, or to check whether a program has been canceled because of weather, call 815-549-9072.

Information also is available online at krvfpd.org.

<strong>• FIREARMS</strong>

<strong>Sportsmen's 10-gun raffle</strong>

The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsman's Club will hold a 10-gun raffle on May 17, with tickets available for $20 each from club members or at the club at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. Only 600 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will start at 7 p.m. May 17 at the club. Food will be provided for anyone who purchases a ticket. Other games of chance will be held.

<strong>• MIDEWIN</strong>

<strong>Wildflower, shrub sale</strong>

The Midewin Tallgrass Prairie Alliance will hold its native wildflower and shrub sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18 at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie headquarters on Illinois Route 53, two miles north of Wilmington.

A wide variety of native wildflowers, grasses and shrubs will be offered for sale. Individual plants come in 2-inch diameter plugs or pots, and shrubs are in 3-gallon containers.

For more information, visit the website midewinalliance.org or contact Jerry Heinrich at 815-476-6171 or g.heinrich@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Endangered species board</strong>

The Illinois Endangered Species Protection Board will meet at 10 a.m. May 17 at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie headquarters on Illinois Route 53, two miles north of Wilmington. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 217-785-8687.

<strong>• WOMEN OUTDOORS</strong>

<strong>Wild Turkey event May 18</strong>

The National Wild Turkey Federation will host a "Women in the Outdoors" event on May 18 at the Illinois Conservation Foundation's Torstenson Family Youth Conservation Education Center at Pecatonica. Courses include archery, shooting skills, nature crafts, outdoor photography, fly casting and more. The registration fee $60. For registration and more information, call 815-222-5010.

<strong>'Creation Care' at Olivet</strong>

On May 18, Olivet Nazarene University will present a one-day practicum on the topic of "Creation Care" — focusing on conservation.

Susan Emmerich, director of the Creation Care Program for the Center for Law and Culture at Olivet, will lead participants in exploring biblical principles of stewardship, conflict management and sustainability as they relate to conservation at the community level.

Dr. Emmerich's work includes more than 11 years of research on the implementation of the faith-based stewardship approach among different communities. Her award-winning film, "When Heaven Meets Earth: Faith, Environment and the Chesapeake," is the story of the decades-long battle among environmentalists, watermen and farmers over polluting Chesapeake Bay. Through her work, she was able to bring a message of faith and hope to Tangier Island.

The program is open to the public for $40 each and to students for $10. It will be held in the Weber Leadership Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about or to register for the practicum or the LJC, go to the Center's website at lawandculture.org or contact Tammy Galvan-Barnett at 815-928-5552 or lawandculture@olivet.edu.

<strong>• BIRDING</strong>

<strong>Aroma outing Saturday</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society will meet for its Saturday outing at 8:30 a.m at Aroma Land and Water Preserve, parking lot off Hieland Road, 1.4 miles south of Illinois Route 17.

Upcoming plans are:

May 18 — 8:30 a.m., Perry Farm, Bradley. Meet at Exploration Station parking lot.

May 25 — 8:30 a.m., Albertin farm, near Sugar Island, south of Aroma Park. For directions, email Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net or phone 815-932-6457.

June 1 — 8 a.m, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, meet at headquarters, two miles north of Wilmington on Illinois Route 53.

New members are welcome. Annual dues are $5 for individuals and $8 for families.

Midewin tour May 18

A birding tour of Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, north of Wilmington, will be at 8 a.m. May 18. Participants will have opportunities to see Grasshopper and Henslow's Sparrows, Dickcissels, Bobolinks, Red-tailed Hawks, Northern Harriers and numerous migrating birds. Learn about the Loggerhead Shrike and why it also is known as the "Butcher Bird."

To register, call 815-423-6370 or email Midewin_RSVP@fs.fed.us.

Thorn Creek bird hike

A morning bird hike for ages 10 and older will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve at Park Forest.

Register by calling 708-747-6320 by Thursday.

<strong>• MOMENCE</strong>

<strong>Grand Kankakee Marsh video</strong>

The video documentary "Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh" will be shown free of charge at Momence High School at 7 p.m Thursday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. A question-and-answer session follows a one-hour video. It is sponsored by the high school, Main Street Momence and VERAEGroup.

For more information, call 815-472-3861.

<strong>• PERRY FARM</strong>

<strong>Dog Day Afternoon</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District is planning an afternoon at Perry Farm at Bradley for dogs and their human friends and companions from noon to 4:30 p.m. May 19.

Admission is $2 for a day of fun and learning for you and your dog. Free gifts, games, costume contest, The Great Doggie Treat Hunt and lots of vendors. Visit rescue groups and see demonstrations by search and rescue dogs, service dogs, police K-9 units and more. Dogs must wear a leash; retractable leashes must be locked at 6 feet or less. You must scoop the poop — plastic bags available at the front gate.

For more information, visit BTPD.org or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>• WILL COUNTY</strong>

<strong>1st time fishing</strong>

An introduction to fishing will be offered at Monee Reservoir from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for participants age 7 and older.

For a $3 fee, novices can learn basic skills every angler should know — how to put together a pole, tie a knot, bait a hook and cast. Safety and ethics also are covered.

An hour of fishing will follow the hour of instruction. Everything needed will be provided, including bait.

Registration is required by calling 708-534-8499.

<strong>Ride the Rock</strong>

In celebration of National Bike Month, the Forest Preserve District of Will County and Presence St. Joseph Medical Center will present the seventh annual Ride the Rock tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A free, family event, the 16-mile ride will begin at the Lower Rock Run Preserve and I&M Canal Access on Hollywood Road (Houbolt Road), then proceed north to Joliet Junior College and Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill, before heading south along the Joliet Junction Trail to where it connects with the I&M Canal State Trail along Larkin Avenue and U.S. Route 6.

Four rest stops will be located along the way, providing refreshments and restrooms.

Additional family-friendly activities will continue at I&M Canal Access until 2 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Heroes West Sports Grill.

The first 1,000 to preregister will receive free T-shirts. Preregister online at ridetherock2013.eventbrite.com/# or by phone at 815-727-8700.

Junior Ecologist Club

Junior Ecologist Club nature activities for children ages 9 to 12 are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. May 18 at Thorn Creek Woods Nature Preserve at Park Forest.

Participants will explore the preserve, work on a project and help with nature center programs.

Registration is required by calling 708-747-6320 at least two days in advance.

<strong>• SHOOTING SPORTS</strong>

<strong>Wingshooting clinic</strong>

A wingshooting clinic for youth and women is scheduled for May 18-19 at Des Plaines Conservation Area at Wilmington.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and partners sponsor the clinics at sites throughout Illinois to help improve the shooting skills of participants.

Youth and women clinics are designed to teach participants basic firearm and hunter safety, wingshooting fundamentals, as well as practical wingshooting.

Hunter clinics are designed to enhance the skills of hunters and impart sound wingshooting practice techniques.

Hunter clinics are scheduled at Des Plaines June 1-2 and Sept. 21-22.

For more information, call 217-785-8129.

For a complete schedule of clinics throughout the state, visit the website dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/programs/wingshooting/WingshootingDates.htm

<strong>• HUNTING</strong>

<strong>Deer permit applications</strong>

Deer hunters have until June 30 to apply for the second lottery drawing for 2013 firearms and muzzleloader-only deer permits. For more information, check the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/deer.

<strong>Fall turkey hunting</strong>

Illinois hunters can begin applying online on Tuesday for permits for the fall shotgun turkey season, Oct. 19-27, at dnr.illinois.gov. The deadline is July 1. For more turkey hunting information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/turkey.

• CAMPING

Make reservations now

Make your Illinois campsite and shelter reservations online through the Reserve America website at reserveamerica.com using a Visa or MasterCard. For more information, check dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/programs/camping/camprsvp.htm.

<strong>• ANGLING</strong>

<strong>Free Fishing Days coming up</strong>

The annual Illinois Free Fishing Days celebration is slated for June 7-10.

For four days, anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

"Free Fishing Days is a great way to help our citizens — no matter their age or experience level — discover that fishing is a fun, family activity available to all Illinoisans in nearly every corner of the state," said IDNR Director Marc Miller.

For more information on fishing opportunities in Illinois, check the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov or ifishillinois.org.

<strong>• BOATING</strong>

<strong>Watercraft registration</strong>

Watercraft owners in Illinois no longer receive mailed registration renewal notices but can renew with their watercraft registrations by using a touch-tone telephone (866-867-3542) or online, with a link on the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov/recreation/boating/Pages/RenewYourWatercraftRegistration.aspx.

When renewing, owners should have handy their Illinois registration number and hull identification number (located on the registration card) and pen and paper to record their confirmation number. Forms of payment include VISA, MasterCard, Discover, American Express and E-Check.

Upon completion of the transaction, watercraft owners will receive a confirmation number that will authorize the immediate use of their watercraft on Illinois waters.

Owners of nonmotorized watercraft — canoes, kayaks, paddle boats, etc — no longer are required to have the craft titled and registered in Illinois unless they have a motor or sail.

They now are required to purchase a 'Water Usage Stamp' for $6 per calendar year for the each of the first three vessels and $3 each for any additional vessels.

Water Usage Stamps are mandatory. The stamps should be available over the counter from DNR Direct license and permit point of sale vendors beginning July 1.