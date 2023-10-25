BEST BITES: 5 stars for Kankakee's 5 Star Wings

If You Go 5 Star Wings is at 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-304-5875, or check out the Facebook page for the latest information, specials and menus.

If you’re on the hunt for delectable chicken wings and so much more, cast your culinary compass toward 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. This gem is the brainchild of Troy Clark.

In 2006, it began as a food truck stationed in the parking lot of a local store on South Washington Avenue.

I ventured into his restaurant, where I met Troy and his staff. They were all warm-hearted and welcoming, not just to me but everyone who entered after me. I felt as though I was at a family gathering; Troy and his staff appeared to know everyone who entered through the doors.

I did learn one of his secrets: his wings were made with his mother’s time-honored recipe, resulting in a crispy and flavor-infused coating. I ordered a dozen wings with his famous mac and cheese. While waiting, I was treated to a sample of his rib tips bathed in his special barbecue sauce — each bite tender and smoky.

The wings were sizable, juicy and perfectly seasoned. The macaroni and cheese was creamy, cheesy and topped with a golden crust.

But there is so much more at 5 Star Wings than wings alone. The menu is a variety of great southern cooking. Dive into deep-fried Cajun catfish or the perfection of Cajun chicken dinners, catfish nuggets, pork chops and ribeye steaks.

The soul-soothing classics such as homestyle fish, shrimp and grits are signature staples, along with the rib tips and fantastic sauce. Here’s how good it is — I would slather it on toast and have it for breakfast! It was super!

Stop in for lunch. Troy has handpicked a selection for a quick and flavorsome fix: Southern fried chicken sandwiches, garlic Parmesan chicken, deep-fried buffalo chicken, grilled pork chop with onions and more. The Italian beef sandwiches and several Philly steak and chicken marvels are exceptional.

Don’t forget the sides — mashed potatoes and gravy, garden blend rice, greens, baked beans, coleslaw, fried okra and, again, the mac and cheese.

If that isn’t enough, conclude your meal with one of the sweet desserts, nothing short of heaven. The sweet potato pie and peach cobbler are rumored to be legendary.

Clark’s 5 Star Wings isn’t just a restaurant; it’s a sanctuary of comfort food with a warm, friendly atmosphere. I highly recommend this restaurant with prices that won’t break the bank, generous portions and excellent service.

5 Star Wings is located 125 W. Station St., Kankakee. Call 815-304-5875, or check out the Facebook page for the latest information, specials and menus.