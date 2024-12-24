Kankakee Kultivators enjoy holiday luncheon

The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club members and guests enjoyed their annual Holiday Luncheon at the Kankakee Country Club on Dec. 12.

Gina Cordes, owner of Boxed and Bloom Decor in Bourbonnais, presented the program. She demonstrated how to make several beautiful holiday arrangements. They were later raffled off to guests in attendance.

The Kultivators Garden Club always welcomes new members.

There will be no January meeting.

At the Feb. 13 meeting, the Kultivators Garden Club will be celebrating National Houseplant Appreciation Month.

Holly Froning, Master Gardeners Director/Master of the Naturalist Program, will lead the club in a make and take. She will be teaching a simple macrame hanging plant holder, and putting air plants in jars to go in the hangers.

The meeting will be held at 1:00 PM at the Kankakee Public Library, 3rd floor meeting room. It will be free and open to the public. No reservations required.