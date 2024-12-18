RANDALL: Time to Purge

You read that right – it is time to purge.

Most people do not think about purging this time of year when they are so busy with everything else going on, but it is the perfect time to make room for the onslaught of new items you will be getting.

I belong to a few mom’s groups on Facebook from the town I live in. Even though my kids are grown and flown I like to keep up with what is going on around town and in the schools.

There have been many posts from mom’s of toys their kids have grown out of. I applaud these moms as they get it and know how important it is to clear the way and make room.

I also love that these moms just want to get these outgrown toys out of their house and do not ask for anything in return. They put them out on the porch and say come and get it.

They are preparing themselves and helping others that may not have the means to get these toys for their kids. I have also seen that these toys are going to daycare centers or libraries and just saving people money.

I will admit that I did claim a yellow Caterpillar dump truck from one Mom feeling a little guilty as I do not have littles to use it, but wanted it because my son works for CAT and some day may have a little that would love to play with it at Grandma’s house!

Your purging needs to extend past toys and move into other areas of your house. Think about what gifts you have asked for this year then think about what you already have.

For instance, if you asked for new perfume as a gift, how many partially filled bottles of perfume do you have taking up space? It’s time to purge the old, especially if you no longer care for the scent.

If you ask for candles, it is time to get rid of the half or fully burned candles. You get the idea. Now move around your house and collect the clutter that you know you will not need after you get your gifts.

My family does a White Elephant grab bag each year and the ages range from 8 years old up to 72 years old.

The other day one of my nephews asked if it was supposed to be “new items or stuff we have laying around,” then proceeded to say he prefers stuff people would want or is funny, doesn’t have to be new but it should not be junk.

This comment was quickly answered by another cousin that added “says the guy who brought old math textbooks and some other junk one year.”

I forgot about the old textbooks. I say the white elephant gift needs to be something you no longer need, use or love but think that someone will need, use, or love it.

It is a lot of fun and we allow people to steal someone else’s gift if they fancy it over picking something from the pile. I love it because it gives everyone a chance to purge some clutter and make someone’s day! Or not!

Happy Holidays to all!