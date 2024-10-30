A bridal shower for daughter Lovina

Last week, daughter Verena hosted a Tupperware bridal shower here for daughter Lovina. We had a great turnout with more than 20 ladies. It was quite interesting, and we served everyone lunch after the party. Verena and I made the casseroles, but the rest was brought in by my sisters, nieces and daughters. That really helped, and I appreciated it very much.

Lovina was able to pick out quite a bit of free Tupperware to put in her kitchen.

It always is fun to get together and to visit afterward. Sisters Verena and Emma; nieces Elizabeth and Emma; nephew Benjamin’s wife, Crystal; and my daughters stayed for the rest of the day. Emma’s grandchildren got off the bus here with ours. It always is exciting for the children when they can all get off at the same place.

We don’t see Emma and her family as often because our church was divided, and they are in the other district, so a day like that is precious.

Wesley Benjamin came here for the first time with his mother, Crystal. He is 6 weeks old today, and he sure has won a lot of hearts already. He’s so sweet and has a head full of black hair. His deceased grandpa, Jacob, would be so excited if he still were here to have a grandson living across the driveway from them. God had other plans, which we will understand someday. In August, it was three years since Sister Emma was widowed. She does very well, but I know she hides a lot of her sorrow.

I also had a voicemail last week from my sister-in-law, Sarah Irene. She was having a lonely day without her husband (dear brother Albert). Let us pray for the lonely widows and widowers out there. It can’t be easy to go on alone. Daughter Susan has a special feeling for all that have lost a partner. She knows the hurt and pain they feel. I remember the hurt she went through, and all I could do was pray and be there for her. Life does go on, and Susan is remarried to Ervin (who also knows the feeling of loss from losing his first wife, Sarah); they are a blended family with six sweet children. They will celebrate two years of marriage on Dec. 30. Ervin Jay Jr. will be 1 year old on Nov. 14. He sure is a lot of fun to have around. He has the sweetest smile.

On Sunday, we had a surprise visit from Uncle Joe; Aunt Betty; cousin Brian; and his daughter, Eva. They were here visiting for several hours.

Daughter Elizabeth, Tim and children came here after church services. Daughter Loretta, Dustin and sons were here for brunch. Son Joseph and Grace came later in the afternoon.

Tim and Elizabeth’s family, Dustin and Loretta’s family and Joseph and Grace were our supper guests. On the menu was barbequed meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and cheese. For dessert, we had cookies and ice cream.

Daughter Verena had a bad weekend when her eyes suffered from cornea erosion. She gets this problem every once in awhile from a scratch she got in her eyes years ago. Usually only one will hurt, but this time they both gave her a problem. It is so hard when there aren’t any emergency eye doctors, and she has to wait it out until Monday.

Yesterday, she was able to go see an eye doctor and finally get relief for her eyes.

I will share a recipe for Biscuit Casserole that was in my family cookbook. Daughters Verena and Loretta tried it one night for our supper. They used crescent rolls instead of biscuits. We doubled the recipe and used a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan to bake it in. It was very good! Enjoy!

God bless!

Biscuit Casserole

<strong>1 1/2 pounds hamburger</strong>

<strong>1 small onion, chopped</strong>

<strong>1 can cream of mushroom soup</strong>

<strong>1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese</strong>

<strong>1/4 cup ketchup</strong>

<strong>1 tube ready made biscuits or homemade biscuits</strong>

<strong>seasoning of your choice</strong>

Brown hamburger and onion in a skillet. Mix in mushroom soup, cream cheese, ketchup and seasoning (to your taste). Pour in a baking dish, and top with biscuits. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until biscuits are thoroughly baked.