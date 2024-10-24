To refrigerate or not? 7 kitchen habits that divide home cooks

If you’ve ever done a double take after seeing someone else’s kitchen, you’re not alone. Everyone has their own quirks and unique ways of handling their kitchen that may raise some eyebrows. Find out if you’ve ever debated these divisive opinions among home cooks, from the necessity of dishwashers and meal planning to the right storage methods for eggs and bread.

<strong>Is the dishwasher for washing or storing dishes?</strong>

In some households, people merely use the dishwasher as a drying rack, while in others, they rely on it for what it’s intended for — actually washing the dishes. The division between these two cleaning methods will surely spark debate on which is the best way.

Handwashing allows you to clean as you go, so the pots and pans don’t pile up in the sink, leaving less work after the meal. Fans of this method also argue that washing dishes by hand cleans them better than the machine would. Others prefer to do the dishes all at once and don’t mind the temporary mess in the sink before loading up the washer. Your opinions toward this machine are likely to clash with another, so it’s not uncommon for a household to use both methods.

<strong>Bread box or fridge?</strong>

Believe it or not, your choice of bread storage can be a controversial one. Some prefer to keep it in a bread box at room temperature, while others swear by storing it in the fridge. Many people wonder if bread boxes are effective, but they keep bread moist and fresh by storing it in a dark, cool place. On the other hand, refrigeration extends shelf life but dries out the bread and changes its texture.

Another option after you bake that precious loaf of bread using almond flour is to freeze it for future use if you won’t immediately consume it. Whether it’s using a bread box, fridge or freezer, there are many options for bread storage available, some of which home cooks would disagree with.

<strong>Defrosting meat on the counter or fridge?</strong>

You’ve probably been guilty of forgetting to defrost a piece of meat ahead of dinner. By the time you realize, there’s a panic to get it thawed out as soon as possible. To avoid this situation, some people leave meat on the counter to defrost in the morning so they won’t forget. However, experts do not recommend this method because it raises food safety concerns due to the risk of bacteria growth from extended exposure to room temperature.

Food safety experts recommend other defrosting methods, such as defrosting meat in the fridge. If you plan to cook the meat such as pork fillet immediately after it thaws, using cold water or a microwave is another safe method. Whichever method you choose, it’s important to defrost your meat safely.

<strong>Does meal planning sacrifice taste for convenience?</strong>

Meal planning can be a lifesaver for those with busy schedules. It ensures that you have well-balanced meals, saves time and prevents food waste. However, some people who enjoy spontaneous cooking dislike meal planning as it takes away the fun of cooking. Instead of eating the same rotation of meals, they prefer to cook based on their cravings, which allows them to have fresh meals every time.

Whether you’re a fan of meal planning or not, it’s an opinion that divides home cooks. Depending on your schedule or cooking style, you might fill your fridge with pre-cooked food in containers or stock it with fresh ingredients.

<strong>Do eggs belong on the counter or in the fridge?</strong>

How you store eggs likely depends on where you live. If you were an American visiting Europe, you might be shocked to find that eggs in grocery stores are stored out in the open and not in the fridge.

The debate about the proper storage of eggs across countries comes down to the practice of washing eggs. The United States, along with Japan and Australia, wash their eggs to prevent salmonella. As soon as the chickens lay the eggs, they place them in a machine that cleans them with soap and hot water. While this process cleans the shells, it also removes a natural protective layer, so they spray the eggs with oil and refrigerate them to prevent bacterial contamination.

On the other hand, European countries avoid washing their eggs because some require farmers to vaccinate hens against salmonella, a practice not enforced in the U.S. Despite the differences in handling eggs, both methods are effective. The key is consistency — if you refrigerate eggs, continue to do so to prevent spoilage.

<strong>What’s the optimal way to organize spices?</strong>

Every home cook has their own way of organizing their kitchen, including the spice rack. Some use uniform containers and labels and implement a whole alphabetical system; others prefer to arrange the spices according to how often they’re used or the type of cuisine they’re used for. For example, if you regularly make dehydrated zucchini chips, you probably have paprika and garlic at the top of your spice drawer. Others are less type A and are happy with having a random collection of bags and jars in their cabinet. You may not know it but your approach to spice organization can be incredibly revealing about your personality.

<strong>Fruit bowl or crisper drawer?</strong>

Putting fruits in the fridge or on the counter is another practice that varies among home cooks. Some prefer to make it easy and just put every fruit in the fridge to extend its shelf life. For others, it depends on the type of fruit — apples immediately go in the crisper drawer, while bananas are left in the fruit bowl at room temperature. The right answer here is to look at the best way for each fruit to ripen and store them accordingly.

Fruits like bananas, peaches and pears continue to ripen after picking, so it’s best to leave them at room temperature if you want them to continue to ripen. Once they are fully ripe, you can then place them in the fridge. On the other hand, refrigerate low-carb fruits like apples and strawberries since they are already ripe.

<strong>There’s no right or wrong way — or is there?</strong>

Someone else’s way around the kitchen can be the complete opposite of yours. While you may prefer to store bread in the fridge or hand wash your dishes, your roommate may swear by bread boxes and dishwashers. Too many cooks in the kitchen can cause disputes due to differences in habits, but as long as safe food practices are being used, there is no definite right or wrong way — or is there?