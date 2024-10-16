RANDALL: Organize Your Car

The other day I took my car through the car wash and afterwards parked at the vacuums so I could dry the spots that were still covered in water. As I pulled into the spot to vacuum, I could not help but notice a car a few spaces over because there was so much stuff piled on the outside of the car. The owner must have removed everything from the car to vacuum it, but I was amazed that all that stuff could fit in the car for starters. And was wondering how someone could accumulate that much in their car. It was not like it was bags of groceries, it was just a lot of random stuff.

So, as I was thinking about what my article topic should be this month, I considered whether I could truly write five hundred words about organizing your car. The answer is yes.

First off, let us talk about the glove compartment (or what I like to call the glove box). Is that what they call it now? I hope all new cars have glove boxes. The most important item to keep in the glove box is the manual for the car and within that your insurance cards. It needs to be nice and handy and easy to find. Other important items to keep in the glove box might be a flashlight, napkins, tire pressure gauge, and bags. When you have extra napkins leftover from a trip to a fast-food restaurant, store them in the glove box. I like to keep grocery store plastic bags in the glove box for emergency garbage collection, and sick kids. Of course, it would not hurt to have a pair of gloves in there too – since that is why it was originally called the glove box (to store driving gloves). Work gloves or winter gloves – be prepared to change a tire.

Now moving on to the center console if you are lucky enough to have one and most cars do these days. The items I like to keep there are charging cables for my phone and a spare that reaches the back seat for any guest travelers that are with me. I also keep a little bit of cash there because you never want to be without cash. I remember a friend of mine always had an emergency $20 in her car. Not a bad idea.

Next up is the trunk or the hatch. I drive a small SUV, so I have a hatch and there is not a little trunk in there, so I have a tote I keep back there with other important essentials. I have a first aid kit, a small blanket, an old towel (for drying after the car wash), and a car emergency kit that contains jumper cables, a flare or reflectors, and other emergency items. You can easily find these car emergency kits at local stores or on-line. If you do not have a car emergency kit, I suggest you ask for one for Christmas!

Lastly, to keep your car organized, every time you stop it and get out, take everything out that does not belong there. What I mean is if you are stopped and getting out to pump gas, instead of standing there watching the gas pump, remove all the garbage from your car and throw it away. When you get home and get out of your car, every time you should remove everything that needs to go into the house. If you are not in the habit of doing these two simple things, you are likely driving around in a car full of garbage and items that belong in the house. It is a simple habit to start, and you will benefit from it for a lifetime. There is nothing better than having a clean car inside and out.