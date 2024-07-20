Bradley native, LA filmmaker releases novel 'Hadley'

As part of his filmmaking journey in Los Angeles, Bradley native and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate Robert Walters recently released his novel “Hadley.” The current filmmaking instructor’s novel is about the joy and heartache of independent filmmaking.

His book is available through Barnes & Noble at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2wpte5rp" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2wpte5rp</a>.

Walters participated in a Q&A with the Daily Journal to tell readers more about his novel and his filmmaking journey.

<strong>As a filmmaking instructor, what are some highlights you’ve seen from your students?</strong>

I teach filmmaking in L.A., where my high school students have won quite a few festivals, both in California and nationally. I have an alum who won a Golden Globe.

<strong>What inspired your interest in music/filmmaking?</strong>

I was a band kid since fifth grade all the way through college. Bradley Central and BBCHS were my playground for all things creative. I did theater and speech team as well.

<strong>Is filmmaking something you were interested in as a kid in Kankakee County?</strong>

I attended all the KVT theater productions, and I was in a few local plays as well. I performed with the Kankakee Valley Symphony as a percussionist, starting in high school and for several years after.

<strong>Why is it important to you to encourage arts to flourish within younger generations?</strong>

Everything I know how to do in life started in the arts. My drive, my determination to be successful in whatever activity I try, my work ethic I attribute to the years and years of endless practices and tons of performances driven by strong teachers guiding the way.