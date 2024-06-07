Rep. Haas offering 4th annual summer reading program

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is launching her fourth annual summer reading program. Students from kindergarten through fifth grade can participate by reading 10 or more books before Aug. 5. Books over 150 words count for two books. All students who complete their summer reading will receive an invitation to an ice cream party and certificate ceremony in late summer.

“I am thrilled to offer my annual summer reading program again this year!” said Haas in a news release. “This program is a great way to encourage kids to remain active readers during the summer months, which is critical to ensuring a smooth transition back to school in the fall.”

Once a student completes their reading, they can fill out their form and have their parents verify the information. Online forms can be completed at <a href="https://www.RepHaas.com" target="_blank">RepHaas.com</a>. Paper forms are available at Haas’ district office at 370 E. Court St., Kankakee.