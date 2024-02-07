Community Calendar: Feb. 7-13

<strong>Feb. 8</strong>

<strong>Women in Networking presentation</strong>

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Networking will host The Ripple Effect: Exploring the Impact of Mental Health and Thought Habits on Community Development.

The speaker for the event will be Barbi Brewer-Watson, former chamber president and current director of the city of Kankakee’s Economic Community and Development Agency.

From 11:30 a.m. to noon will be networking and then the program begins at noon. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for prospective members. To purchase all four of the year’s luncheons, the cost is $80.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.kankakeecountychamber.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountychamber.com</a></strong>

<strong>Divine 9 presentation</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee, there will be a presentation on Divine 9, the nine recognized Black Greek-letter organizations, which are members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

<strong>Juneteenth Celebration Meeting</strong>

At 5:15 p.m. at the Alkebulan History Center, 288 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee, anyone interested in being part of the 2024 Juneteenth Celebration is invited to attend this informational meeting hosted by the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.

<strong>Feb. 9-10</strong>

<strong>KVTA presents ‘The Mystery of Edwin Drood’</strong>

At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Kankakee Valley Theatre Association, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee, KVTA will perform “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” based on Charles Dickens’ unfinished final novel. The mystery “who-dun-it?” offers different experiences in each show.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.kvta.org/mysteryofedwindrood" target="_blank">kvta.org/mysteryofedwindrood</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 10</strong>

<strong>Masonic Pancake Breakfast</strong>

At 8 a.m. at 124 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, Kankakee Masonic Lodge #389 will host a pancake breakfast until noon. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 13. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, orange juice, coffee and milk. Tickets are available at the door.

<strong>Community Garage Sale</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at RT66 Old School Brewing, 110 Bridge St., Wilmington, shop from garage sale vendors.

<strong>Cupid, Clothes & Cocktails</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, businesses throughout the building will be participating in a Galentine’s Day event. There will be a fashion show at 1 p.m. at Flanagan’s featuring the styles of Just Peachy Co. and Envy Clothing Boutique. There also will be a basket giveaway.

<strong>Small Business Saturday at River Rock</strong>

From noon to 5 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, there will be a vendor fair featuring overstock items from Small Business Saturday. The event will be held on the second Saturday of each month during the winter. Items for sale include: model trains, epoxy tumblers, clothing, Scentsy, wooden ornaments, health and wellness products and more.

<strong>Guardian Training Center Grand Opening</strong>

From 2-6 p.m. at 1292 W. Station St., Kankakee, Guardian Concepts and Titan Tactical will host the grand opening of the Guardian Training Center. Provided will be food and non-alcoholic drinks.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/guardianconceptsllc" target="_blank">facebook.com/guardianconceptsllc</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee County CEO hosting trivia night</strong>

The first-ever class of Kankakee County CEO is now in its second semester and part of the course is developing a community event. The five students will host a trivia night from 2-4 p.m. at Brookmont Bowling Center, 200 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. The event, hosted by Bill Yohnka and titled Trivia Showdown Across the Generations, is geared toward families and the suggested age range for participants is 10 and older.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/47VBeqD" target="_blank">bit.ly/47VBeqD</a></strong>

<strong>Bowling Against Bullying</strong>

From 4-6 p.m. will be Bowling Against Bullying, a Harbor House event in conjunction with Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County. The event will be held at Lucky Lanes, 405 NW Greely Ave., Iroquois, and is designed for teens grades sixth through 12th. The day will offer free bowling, food and more. No registration is required.

<strong>Shows at Strickler Planetarium</strong>

At 4:30 p.m., Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, will host a screening of “Beyond the Sun.” At 6 and 7:30 p.m., screenings will be held for “Dawn of the Space Age.” No reservations are necessary, and the cost is $5 per person per show at the door, cash only.

<strong>Sweetheart Dance</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at Recreation Station, 770 Franklin St., Bradley, enjoy an evening of music, dancing, refreshments, gift basket drawing, games and socializing. There also will be a spring-themed photo booth. All ages and families are welcome. The cost is $35 per couple and an additional $18 per child.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 10-11</strong>

<strong>Psychic & Holistic Expo</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000 Road South, Kankakee, Rock Your World, LLC will host a show featuring psychics, mediums, energy healers and products on the body, mind and spirit. The cost is $12 per person for entry and kids 12 and younger are free.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/765301707007" target="_blank">eventbrite.com/e/765301707007</a></strong>

<strong>KHS Class Crush Craft and Vendor Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, a craft and vendor show will be held to raise money for National Honor Society and Student Council programs.

<strong>Feb. 11</strong>

<strong>Bradley American Legion Sip-n-Shop</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the third annual sip-and-shop event will feature vendors and a cash bar.

<strong>Sweetie Skate</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. at Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena, 1601 River Road, Kankakee, skate the day away along with romantic tunes from the ‘80s, ‘90s and today. For ages 12 and older, the cost is $8 per person; 11 and younger is $6; skate rental is $5 and a skate walker is $5.

<strong>Feb. 12</strong>

<strong>Sheldon-Concord Township Blood Mobile</strong>

From 12:30-6 p.m. at Sheldon Community Center, 140 S. Fourth St., Sheldon, there will be a blood drive between Sheldon and Concord townships. For more information, call Marilyn Busick at 815-429-3106.

<strong>» Appointments: <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a></strong>

<strong>Feb. 13</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

The office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee. The purpose of the initiative is to keep seniors safe. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a></strong>

<strong>KHS College and Career Fair</strong>

Kankakee High School will host employers, education, military and training programs to educate students about career opportunities and educational pathways during a College and Career Fair set for noon to 6 p.m. in the KHS gymnasium, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

<strong>Dine to Donate at Texas Roadhouse</strong>

From 3-10 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1290 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, show the flyer posted to Iroquois County Animal Rescue’s Facebook page and 10% of the purchase will be donated back to the nonprofit.