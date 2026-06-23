QuikTrip begins $20M construction in Kankakee

After five years of development hurdles, the planned QuikTrip in south Kankakee is set to break ground on its newest location. (QuikTrip.com)

While there were some bumps and delays along the way, construction of the $20-million QuikTrip property in south Kankakee is slated to begin Friday.

The City of Kankakee, Mayor Chris Curtis, and the Economic Development Agency of Kankakee are inviting community members, business leaders, and local officials to attend the official groundbreaking ceremony for QuikTrip’s newest location in Kankakee.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Friday (June 26), at 1340 May Road, located at the northeast corner of RiverStone Parkway and U.S. Routes 45/52.

The project represents a $20 million private investment in Kankakee and culminates nearly five years of planning, collaboration, engineering, and development efforts between QuikTrip, Kankakee, the EDA, and various state and local partners.

The new QuikTrip facility will include a 5,400-square-foot convenience store, a future QT Kitchen, eight gasoline fuel pumps, four diesel fuel pumps, and is expected to create approximately 20 to 25 full- and part-time jobs.

Construction is anticipated to take approximately 40 weeks.

“This groundbreaking represents much more than the start of construction,” Curtis said. “It reflects the strength of public-private partnerships and a shared commitment to Kankakee’s future. QuikTrip’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our community and another significant step forward in the continued growth and revitalization of the city’s south corridor.”

The project faced several challenges over the years, including infrastructure and access modifications that required extensive coordination and redesign. Despite those obstacles, city leaders and QuikTrip remained committed to finding solutions and moving the project forward.

“Bringing a nationally recognized company like QuikTrip to Kankakee demonstrates the strength of our market and the value of long-term economic development planning,” said Barbara Brewer-Watson, EDA’s executive director.

“This investment will create jobs, generate new economic activity, and serve as a catalyst for continued development along the RiverStone Parkway corridor. We are proud of the partnerships that helped make this project a reality,” Brewer-Watson said.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, QuikTrip operates more than 1,200 stores across 22 states and is recognized nationally for its customer service, clean facilities, and commitment to the communities it serves.

Kankakee leadership encourages residents and members of the business community to join in celebrating the milestone and the beginning of a new chapter for economic growth and investment in Kankakee.