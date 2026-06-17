Riverside Healthcare Earns National LGBTQ+ Equality Recognition

Riverside Healthcare has earned national recognition for its commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion, advancing to High Performer status in the 2026 Healthcare Equality Index released by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

The achievement marks a significant step up for the hospital system. Riverside improved from the Healthcare Equality Builder category to High Performer—a jump that only 53 of 741 participating organizations managed this year. It is also the only hospital in Kankakee County to receive the designation.

The Healthcare Equality Index, now in its 17th year, evaluates how well healthcare organizations embed LGBTQ+ equity into their operations. Evaluators assess non-discrimination policies, staff training, patient services, employee benefits, community engagement, and responsible citizenship practices. Organizations can earn up to 100 points.

Of the 741 hospitals and health systems that participated nationally, 323 earned the top designation of LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader, while 343—including Riverside—became High Performers.

“We are honored to receive this recognition of our commitment to treating every member of our community with dignity and respect while delivering remarkable healthcare experiences,” Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic said in a news release. “Inclusion and belonging remain central to our mission, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, valued, and supported.”