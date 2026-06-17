5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Rockin’ the Square in Manteno, Friday Night Concert Series in Kankakee

- Market on the Square (Manteno): The Market on the Square is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 in downtown Manteno. The event features food trucks, vendors, live music, artisans and more. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information. The market is held the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
- Friday Night Concert Series (Kankakee): Celebrate Juneteenth with music by Sweet Tee and T’Smoove with Melodic Industries and DJ Monday from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Hill Stage at Festival Square. This event is free. Visit downtownkankakee.com/events/friday-night-concert-series for more information.
- Rockin’ the Square (Manteno): The Simple Remedy will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 as part of Manteno’s Rockin’ the Square free concert series. The concerts are at the The Square. Food trucks will be there. Visit villageofmanteno.com for more information.
- Night at the Kankakee County Museum (Kankakee): The Kankakee County Historical Society’s fundraising event Night at the Kankakee County Museum is from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the museum. Tickets are $25.63 for adults and $20.50 for children. The event interactive tours, living history exhibits and several surprises. Visit kankakeecountymuseum.com for more information.
- Father’s Day Swim (Kankakee): Celebrate Father’s Day with an afternoon of swimming at Splash Valley Aquatic Park from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Dads will receive a pair of KVPD sunglasses. Visit splashvalley.com/events/fathers-day-swim for more information.
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