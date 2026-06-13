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Birth announcements: Kankakee County - June 13, 2026

Birth announcements

Birth announcements (Shaw Local News Network)

By Shaw Local News Network

Justin and Melissa Emerson, Manteno, boy, Jenson, June 2, second child.

Miguel Moreno and Claudia Ramos, Kankakee, girl, Maribelle, June 2.

Jaime and Melinda Downs, Kankakee, girl, June Kimberly, June 2, third child.

Marshawn Boyd and Neyha Logan, Kankakee, boy, Zayden Nyzir, June 2, third child.

Levi and Marissa Coddington, Bourbonnais, boy, Zane Terry, June 5, third child.

Tyler and Brooklyn Dandurand, St Anne, girl, Tessa Jade, June 5, third child.

Jason and Lydia Kingsnorth, Momence, boy, Cooper Allen, June 6, first child. The mother is the former Lydia Whorrall.

Dawson Sheridan and Nico Robbins, Bradley, girl, Vie Beatrix, June 6, third child.

Kyle and Carleigh Moritz, Kankakee, boy, Henry Phillip, June 7, first child. The mother is the former Carleigh Engelman.

Andrew Lamping and Sara Will, Manteno, boy, Hudson, June 7, first child.

Julia Rodriguez Diaz, Kankakee, girl, Carla Osiris, June 9, third child.

Ted and Taylor Langlois, Grant Park, boy, Truett Edward, June 9, second child.

Kankakee CountyKankakee County Front HeadlinesKankakeeBirths
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois