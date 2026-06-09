Man now facing federal charges in 2021 Kankakee homicide

A Kankakee man charged with killing a 15-year-old boy in June 2021 will now be facing federal charges.

Kankakee County court records show the state charges were dismissed May 26 against 28-year-old Anycco M. Rivers with the shooting death of 15-year-old Davarion Jones, of Kankakee, last year.

The reason for dismissing the charges was that Rivers was recently indicted on federal charges involving the case.

According to federal court records, no case has been filed yet against Rivers.

Jones was shot July 6, 2021, while standing outside his family’s home in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street.

At about 3:52 p.m. July 6, Jones and a group of teens were standing in front of a vehicle in the 1100 block of East Merchant Street. They said Rivers approached them from an alley and fired into the group. Jones was struck and killed, according to authorities at the time.

Rivers is currently serving 16 years in federal prison for carjacking and weapons charges.

Rivers and Ladonta Tucker hijacked a vehicle on March 17, 2021, in Bourbonnais and led police on a chase that ended when Rivers crashed the vehicle into a Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department squad.

The 34-year-old Tucker, of Sun River Terrace, is serving 13 years in federal prison for carjacking and weapons offenses.