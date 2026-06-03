5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Friday Night Concert Series, Cruis’n the Square, Manteno Market this week

- Manteno Market on the Square (Manteno): This family-friendly market runs from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at the Square on Second in downtown Manteno. The market will have a rotating selection of food trucks, live acoustic music, farmers and ranchers, seasonal vendors, artisans and fun activities. Visit the market’s Facebook page for more information.
- Friday Night Concert Series (Kankakee): Downtown Kankakee will host a free concert at Festival Square’s Hill Stage from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 5. It’s Bluegrass Night, featuring Todd Hazelrigg + River Valley Rangers. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
- Cruis’n the Square (Kankakee): The first classic car show of the season is from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 6 in the 100 and 200 blocks of S. Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee. Enjoy music from Todd Hazelrigg. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
- Comedy Night with No Quarter Comedy (Kankakee): No Quarter Comedy is live at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5. DJ Crispy Chris will also be spinning tunes and amateur comics can try their hand at the open mic prior the show. Tickets are $10. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
- Friday Night Lights Racing (Kankakee): The Kankakee County Speedway hosts live racing Friday nights beginning at 6:15 p.m. with qualifying events. The main grandstand opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 is Vintage Wilkins Rebuilders Supply Night. Adult tickets are $15, kids 11 and under are free. Visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com for more information.
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