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5 Things to Do in Kankakee County: Friday Night Concert Series, Cruis’n the Square, Manteno Market this week

Attendees listen to Third City Brass Band perform on the Hill Stage on July 23, 2024 during the monthly installment of Friday Night Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Kankakee.

Attendees listen to Third City Brass Band perform on the Hill Stage on July 23, 2024 during the monthly installment of Friday Night Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Kankakee. (Tiffany Blanchette)

By Shaw Local News Network
  1. Manteno Market on the Square (Manteno): This family-friendly market runs from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at the Square on Second in downtown Manteno. The market will have a rotating selection of food trucks, live acoustic music, farmers and ranchers, seasonal vendors, artisans and fun activities. Visit the market’s Facebook page for more information.
  2. Friday Night Concert Series (Kankakee): Downtown Kankakee will host a free concert at Festival Square’s Hill Stage from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 5. It’s Bluegrass Night, featuring Todd Hazelrigg + River Valley Rangers. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
  3. Cruis’n the Square (Kankakee): The first classic car show of the season is from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, June 6 in the 100 and 200 blocks of S. Schuyler Avenue in downtown Kankakee. Enjoy music from Todd Hazelrigg. Visit downtownkankakee.com for more information.
  4. Comedy Night with No Quarter Comedy (Kankakee): No Quarter Comedy is live at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden at 6 p.m. Friday, June 5. DJ Crispy Chris will also be spinning tunes and amateur comics can try their hand at the open mic prior the show. Tickets are $10. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
  5. Friday Night Lights Racing (Kankakee): The Kankakee County Speedway hosts live racing Friday nights beginning at 6:15 p.m. with qualifying events. The main grandstand opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 5 is Vintage Wilkins Rebuilders Supply Night. Adult tickets are $15, kids 11 and under are free. Visit kankakeecountyspeedway.com for more information.
Kankakee County5 Things to DoEntertainmentMusicFoodKankakeeBradleyBourbonnaisMantenoHerscherMomenceKankakee County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois