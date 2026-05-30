Bradley-Bourbonnais, Manteno have boys track athletes advance to state finals: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys track and field

IHSA Class 2A and 3A state prelims: Bradley-Bourbonnais senior LyZale Edmon ran the fastest 200 meters of his life so far in Friday’s prelims at Eastern Illinois University. With a time of 21.32 seconds, just 0.08 behind Geneva’s Bennett Konkey, he qualified second for Saturday’s Class 3A finals.

He also helped lead a pair of relay teams to season-best times and spots in the finals. The 4x100 relay team of Jamir Burt, Edmon, Brandon Sumrall and Kyron Birk qualified seventh (1:26.09) while the 4x100 relay team of Seth Teague, LyZale Edmon, Kyren Edmon and Sumrall qualified ninth (41.4) to earn the last spot in the finals.

In Class 2A, Manteno’s Briggs Cann will also be finishing his season in the finals. He qualified third in the 400 meters with a new personal best of 49.37, nearly half a second better than his sectional title-winning time.