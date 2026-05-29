Bishop McNamara has 3 track and field athletes advance to boys state finals: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys track and field

IHSA Class 1A state prelims: Bishop McNamara is sending three of its field athletes on to Saturday’s state finals at Eastern Illinois University. Malachi Lee finished third in Thursday’s prelims of the long jump (6.97 meters), while Cale Hamilton placed fifth in the shot put (16.22), and Brock Clott took 10th in the discus (46.95).

Clifton Central’s Jake Thompson also advanced to the finals in the shot put, qualifying 11th (15.69). Wilmington’s Hunter Kaitschuck qualified fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.04 seconds), while Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner advanced to the finals of the high jump as one of 20 athletes with a jump of 1.88.

Boys tennis

IHSA State Finals: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Isaiah Sharda and Mason Greer each dropped a pair of matches to have their seasons come to an end in Palatine. Sharda fell to Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Michael Hauenstein in the first round and Andrew’s Ean Harvey in the consolation bracket. Greer fell to Hinsdale Central’s David Waterman and Brother Rice’s Nathan Miller.

Baseball

Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals

(2) Coal City 8, (10) Reed-Custer 1: The Coalers (27-7) opened postseason play with their ninth win in a row to advance to Saturday’s championship game against Wilmington, a rematch of last season’s regional championship. Kellen Forsythe allowed four hits and had seven strikeouts in seven innings. Lance Cuddy was 1 for 4 with a bases-clearing double, while Donnie Ladas was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Tyce Farrell was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

The Comets (8-23) had Thomas Emery go 1 for 3 with an RBI double and Kaiden Klein go 1 for 4 with a run. Dhane Debelak threw 1⅔ shutout relief innings.

(3) Wilmington 11, (6) Prairie Central 1 (6 inn.): Thanks to a productive day from Brysen Meents, the Wildcats (23-6-1) advanced to Saturday’s championship game against the Coalers. Meents, who ended last season’s regional championship against Coal City with a walk-off home run in a 1-0 win, was 1 for 4 with an inside-the-park home run, a sac fly and four RBIs Thursday. Ryan Kettman was 2 for 3 with two runs, while Declan Moran had two walks, two RBIs and two runs. Dierks Geiss and Collin Van Duyne each pitched three innings with four strikeouts.

Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

(3)Gardner-South Wilmington 14, (6)Horizon/McKinley 0 (5 inn.): The Panthers (18-12) opened the postseason with their second-biggest shutout win of the year. Cameron Gray was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs out of the leadoff spot. Reed Millette was 3 for 3 with five RBIs and two runs, while Brock Enerson was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Caden Christensen allowed one hit in three innings. Case Christensen and Gray each threw a hitless relief inning.

Class 1A Clifton Central Regional semifinals

(4) St. Anne 16, (5) Morgan Park Academy 1 (4 inn.): After dropping their final two games of the regular season, the Cardinals (11-10) opened the postseason with their second-largest margin of victory in a game this season. Jackson Hawkins was 4 for 4 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and three runs, while Brandon Schoth was 2 for 3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs. Preston Harrington-Dewitt was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run, while Liam Goodrich had five strikeouts in two one-hit innings.

Class 1A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional semifinals

(4) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, (6) Iroquois West 3: The season came to an end for the Raiders (12-14). They led 3-0 entering the bottom of the third. Brody Mueller was 2 for 4 with a double and a run, while Aayden Miller was 1 for 2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run.