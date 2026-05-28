I-57’s 312 interchange in Kankakee nears starting block

Traffic travels through the Interstate 57's 312 interchange at East Court Street in Kankakee. The long-anticipated redevelopment of the interchange is nearly ready to go out to transportation construction companies for project bidding. (Tiffany Blanchette)

First, the good news. The redevelopment and construction of the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange is nearing the bidding process.

The bad news is the long-overdue massive reconfiguration of the east Kankakee interchange will be a cause for motorists’ headaches for at least two years.

The project, which is anticipated to be in the $100 million range by local authorities, will lead to the first “single-point urban interchange” in the local Illinois Department of Transportation district, which will consolidate all ramp intersections into one central signalized intersection.

In simpler terms, instead of the interchange’s entrance and exit points being spread outward to the east and west of the highway, the points will converge underneath the overpass and along East Court Street.

The height of the overpass will be significantly raised from its present height of 14 feet 2 inches to a height of 17 feet 2 inches at its lowest point to a height of 22 feet 11 inches at its highest point, city officials said.

Current highway standards call for a minimum clearance of 16 feet 6 inches.

The width under the overpass will also be increased to allow for dedicated north and south turn lanes as well as a third auxiliary lane for vehicles exiting onto East Court Street (Illinois 17).

Longer exit and entrance ramps will bring to an end the tight turning I-57 northbound and southbound entrance ramps.

I-57 will be shifted slightly to the east to minimize conflicts with the Mount Calvary Cemetery. Intersection improvements will help provide for greater traffic capacity and turning movement, IDOT noted.

Also, the Kankakee-Beaverville-Southern Railroad bridge over I-57 will be replaced with the wider structure to accommodate the interchange ramps and be wide enough to provide through traffic lanes on I-57 if needed for future expansion.

With this significant project in mind, IDOT previously had the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge under I-57 replaced in 2023 and the I-57 bridge over Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad replaced in 2024.

‘KANKAKEE’ in lights

Kankakee will also have its name proudly displayed on the overpass for those traveling through the location.

Mayor Chris Curtis said IDOT has approved the city’s design plans to “KANKAKEE” on the east and west sides of the overpass. Additional artwork, some featuring world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who has two prominent prairie-style houses in Kankakee, along with the city’s logo, will be included on the overpass, Curtis said.

A rendering shows the concept for the redevelopment and construction of the East Court Street and Interstate 57 interchange at exit 312. (Provided by IDOT)

The images will be enhanced by backlit lighting on aluminum panels so they are visible after the sun goes down.

Sound walls, as can be found along many highways near residential neighborhoods, will also be erected and feature the city’s logo.

The city, through funds collected in the East Court Street Tax Increment Financing District, will cover the cost of these design upgrades, which could be as much as $1.5 to $2 million.

Regarding the interchange, the bid package will likely be available to interested construction companies in July, and the contract is targeted to be awarded by this autumn.

Assuming this time frame holds, the project could begin by spring 2027. Completion is not anticipated until late 2029/early 2030.

IDOT has developed a design for what is known as a single-point urban interchange (SPUI). The SPUI design is needed to fit the construction into an area where there is limited space.

Kankakee leadership, dating back to the Mayor Donald Green administration, had been pushing for this project.

Curtis said this massive upgrade will be a huge assist to the revitalization of the East Court corridor.

IDOT had initially planned to redevelop the 308 interchange in south Kankakee before tackling the East Court interchange. Through meetings with IDOT leadership, Curtis was able to have project timelines flipped.

The 308 interchange reconstruction, also slated to be in the $85-million range, is not expected to start until 2028 or 2029, meaning work could be going at both interchanges for at least a portion of time.

The 308 interchange was constructed in 1962.

Tight interchange

The 312 interchange qualifies as having space restrictions as it is bordered by a cemetery and two residential high-rise apartment buildings.

When the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center, opened only about two years ago, was constructed, it was built with the new interchange needs in mind.

The SPUI interchange helps move large volumes of traffic through a limited amount of space.

The new interchange would replace the commonly designed but more costly, diamond-shaped interchange. These interchanges consume much more space and more material.

The existing design is known as a folded diamond interchange. Because of the limited space and the growth of large trucks, it has become more difficult for semi-trucks to navigate.

The location also becomes congested due to its tight geometry.

The strip of I-57 running east of Bradley through the Kankakee area was one of the first segments of the highway, designated as early as 1959 and completed in 1965.