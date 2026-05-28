Bradley completes 12-acre purchase along Rt. 50

Two properties along Bradley Boulevard have been purchased by the village of Bradley for $300,000 following an environmental study. The nearly 12 acres across from Blain’s Farm & Fleet are 1756 N. Bradley Blvd. and 1441 E. 4000N Rd. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Before Bradley can move forward on its cleanup mission on property purchased along Bradley Boulevard, it first needs to get the site cleared of potential occupants.

The village has purchased 12.5 acres almost directly across Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50) from the Blain’s Farm & Fleet for $300,000.

The village had been set to pay $400,000, but negotiated the price down to $300,000 with property owner Bill Lemna, formerly a Kankakee area resident and businessman but now a Florida resident, because of cleanup costs, Mayor Mike Watson said.

The property was originally owned by the late Thomas Lemna.

The acreage consist of two properties: 1756 N. Bradley Boulevard and the much smaller site – about a half-acre lot – at 1441 E. 4000N Road.

The village completed this purchase in mid May. The village has also had environmental surveys of the location done as much of the site has been basically used as a junk yard.

The property has been used as a collection point for old vehicles for the past several years. The village has purchased the location for a yet-to-be-determined development.

The village administration sought the property because it rests largely in the middle of aggressive development plans.

“We have a (development) vision and owning this property is key to that vision,” Watson said.

He said once cleanup is complete, the property can be marketed. He said the village controlling the property makes future development more streamlined for interested developers.

He said if the village has to stay in a holding pattern with the property after cleanup is complete, it is not the end of the world.

“Owning the property and sitting on it is not a bad play,” he said.

Watson said once the waterpark development begins to move forward in terms of construction – set for this summer – there should be plenty of interest in the land.

Watson said having unsightly property resting in the middle of new, costly developments would not represent a wise move.

So, the village will move out any occupants there, complete demolition and an extensive cleanup of the site and then see what options present themselves.

The site is located just south of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, the location anchored by Kohl’s and Super Walmart, as well as the 127-acre Bradley 315 Sports Park, which is immediately east of shopping center.

A pair of environmental surveys have been completed there. Cleanup is expected to begin this summer. How long the cleanup will take has not been determined.

“This property is in the pathway of development. This will allow access for future use,” Watson said after Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting.

Earlier this year when discussing the environmental survey studies, Watson described the junk yard area as a “problematic property” for many years.

“It’s a wise investment to clean the property,” he said.

The properties not only rest near the shopping center and $50-million youth baseball complex, which is now in its second year of use, but also only a short distance from the Northfield Square mall site where Bradley is in the process of partnering with toy and entertainment company, Mattel, to develop a $100 million, year-round, indoor water park.