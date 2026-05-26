Daily Journal Athlete of the Week: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Eric Rainbolt

Name: Eric Rainbolt

School: Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sport: Baseball

Year: Senior

Why he was selected: As the Boilermakers begin their seemingly annual late May surge, Rainbolt’s been one of the biggest factors. The senior first baseman and left-handed pitcher has been on fire at the dish, going 7 for 14 with a home run, two doubles, eight RBIs and a pair of runs scored across four games on the week.

What is it about this time of year and Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball that the two seem to pair so well the last few years?

I think that we truly come together more this time of year. Everyone knows what is at stake and we play our best baseball during high pressure situations. It’s shown in the past being the underdog in regionals and coming out on top.

You’ve been on a ridiculous hitting tear for a couple of weeks now. What, if any, adjustments or changes have you made to your swing, approach or otherwise that’s allowed you to heat up?

Since after my (early season arm) surgery, I’ve noticed myself being more confident in the box not having to worry about my elbow hurting. I’ve also went back to the basics and stopped trying to do too much.

You had some big senior classes come before you and are now part of a 15-deep senior class yourself. How long have you known and played with your classmates and how would you describe the relationship you guys all have?

A lot of us have been playing baseball together since we were little, so we all know each other in some type of way. We’ve played Little League together and travel, so our bond has always been there. I think we all have a close relationship and our team dinners throughout the year have been a big part of that.

As a part of the last team to ever play at Carley Field last season and the first team to play at 315 Sports Park this season, how different has it been at your new home?

It’s definitely been different, playing on all turf is different from the bad hops at Carley field. We have a great facility we were blessed to be offered and it is cool being the first team to play there.

What can be some of the biggest home field advantages for you and the Boilers as you host a Class 4A Regional this week?

Having our fans there is key and being on our home field gives us the advantage. We know the wind, and how the turf plays and we feel confident playing there.

After graduating last week and beginning the final postseason of your high school career this week, how would you describe your experience as a Boiler, both baseball and otherwise, up to this point?

It’s been a great experience overall. I’ve made a lot of memories over the past four years and bonds with teammates and coaches. Being a part of this program has meant a lot to me because I will have relationships with people that will last a lifetime. From baseball to school and everything else, I am proud to be a Boiler.