McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais, Kankakee lead boys track sectional efforts: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys track and field

IHSA class 1A Seneca Sectional: Bishop McNamara will be sending four individuals and three relay teams on to next week’s state finals at Eastern Illinois University after a strong showing in Seneca on Wednesday. The Fightin’ Irish (97.5) placed second as a team behind Seneca (116).

The 4x800 relay team of Sebastian Cortes, Cooper Austiff, Jack Purcell and Justice Provost won a sectional title (8:43.91). The team of Rhys Landman, Christian Williams, Micah Lee and Malachi Lee took second in both the 4x100 relay (44.07 seconds) and 4x200 relay (1:33.45).

Malachi Lee picked up a pair of second-place finishes in the triple jump (12.85 meters) and long jump (7.00). Brock Clott took second in the discus (44.88) and third in the shot put (14.81), qualifying in both events, while Cale Hamilton took second in the shot put (15.07). Elijah Muthami took second in the 3,200 meters (10:50.40) to punch his ticket to state.

Wilmington had a pair of athletes claim sectional titles to lead a crop of state qualifiers. Hunter Kaitschuck took first in the 110 hurdles (14.72) while Billy Moore won the 200 meters (22.40). Moore also qualified by time in the 100 meters (11.11) with a third-place finish.

The Wildcat team of Fynn Bryant, Nate Cupples, Cole Boersma and Jimmy Lewsander took second in the 4x400 relay (3:37.50) while Bryant, Cupples, Lewsander and Moore took third in the 4x100 relay (44.20) to qualify.

Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner qualified in the high jump (1.85), where he tied with Peotone’s Adam Murray, the Blue Devils’ lone state qualifier. Baumgartner also made it to state with a third-place finish in the triple jump (12.63).

Momence’s Michael Tincher won a sectional title in the 400 meters (51.19) to clinch his spot in Charleston.

IHSA Class 3A Bloomington Sectional: Both Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee sent multiple state qualifiers out of Bloomington and into next week’s state finals at Eastern Illinois.

The Boilermakers had LyZale Edmon qualify with a second-place finish in the 200 meters (10.91) and a sixth-place finish in the 100 meters (10.91). He was also on the qualifying 4x200 relay team that took fifth (1:28.02) with Brandon Sumrall, Jamir Burt and Kyron Burk and the qualifying 4x100 relay team that took sixth (42.13) with Seth Teague, Kyren Edmon and Sumrall.

Kayden Bowens placed second in the triple jump (13.82) to advance to state while Burt punched his ticket with a fifth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (14.50), an event that had 12 runners under qualifying time.

Kankakee’s Phillip Turner was the highest individual finisher for the Kays, placing second in the 400 meters (48.85). George Noble took fifth in the 100 meters (10.85) to qualify.

The 4x100 relay of Noble, Turner, Ky-mani Billings and Dominic White took third place (41.86), the 4x400 relay of Noble, Dominic White, Davion White and Turner finished sixth (3:21.91) and the 4x200 relay of Noble, Dominic White, Billings and Braden Jordan took seventh (1:28.43). All three of these relay teams will finish their season at state.

Softball

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Regional semifinals

(4)Watseka 1, (5)Fisher 0: Freshman Lilly Kingdon tossed a one-hitter in the biggest game of her career so far to lead the Warriors (16-9) to a win in their postseason opener. She had just one walk and struck out nine batters. She also singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and courtesy runner Kinley Daniels came around to score on a double from Emma Klopp that provided all the support Kingdon would need. Klopp was 2 for 3 while Noelle Schroeder was 1 for 3 with a double. The Warriors will play LeRoy in Saturday’s regional title game.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

(3)Gardner-South Wilmington 7, (5)Dwight 0: Maddie Simms was locked in to get the postseason started for the Panthers (23-11). The senior surrendered just one hit in seven innings while racking up 15 strikeouts without a walk. Brynn Christensen was 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run while Nina Siano was 2 for 4 with a run. Kaylee Tousignant was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run off the bench. The Panthers will play Grant Park for a regional title on Saturday.

Class 3A Dunlap Regional semifinals

(6)Limestone 20, (4)Kankakee 2 (4 inn.): The Kays (13-6) had their season come to an end in Wednesday’s regional opener. Kori McCasland was 1 for 2 with a solo home run while Arriyah Carter picked up an RBI and Lillian Landis scored a run.

Class 1A Serena Regional semifinals

(4)Serena 10. (6)Donovan 1: The Wildcats (9-11) fell in their postseason opener Wednesday to end their season. Laylah Lou Walters was 2 for 3 with two doubles, a steal and a run while Piper Michl was 1 for 2.

Baseball

Kankakee 19, Thornton 2 (4 inn.): Devin Arbour and Johnny Short drove in four runs apiece to lead the host Kays (10-23, 8-10 Southland) to a conference sweep of the Wildcats. Arbour was 1 for 2 with a walk, a double, four RBIs and two runs while Short was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs. Rahman Lawal was 1 for 1 with a walk, two steals, three RBIs and three runs while Mike Prude was 1 for 2 with a walk, four steals, and RBI and three runs.

Clifton Central 3, Iroquois West 2: The Comets (18-7) did all their scoring in the third inning of a home win. Owen Palmateer was 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Brayden Meents had a walk and an RBI. Mayson Mitchell, Derek Meier and Blake Chandler all scored a run while Meents had 10 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

The Raiders (10-13) had Brody Mueller go 1 for 2 with a double and two runs while Julian Melgoza and Owen Hartke each had an RBI.

Manteno 6, Oak Forest 0: Brendan Jedlicka tossed a gem for the visiting Panthers (20-8) who reached the 20-win mark for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons after winning 19 a season ago. Jedlicka worked all seven innings, allowing just five hits to go with five strikeouts. Franklin Jordan was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs while Tyler Buehler was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs.

Lincoln-Way Central 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: The host Boilermakers (11-19, 3-13 SouthWest Suburban) took a conference loss in their regular-season finale Wednesday. Jace Boudreau was 2 for 3 while Keaton Allison had a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored.

Boys volleyball

Homewood-Flossmoor d. Bradley-Bourbonnais 25-16, 25-12: The Boilermakers (5-22, 0-6 SWSC) dropped their regular season finale at home. No individual stats were immediately available. They will play the Vikings again Friday to open regionals.