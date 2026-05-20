Freshmen lead the way for Kankakee girls soccer: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Kankakee's Alina Mkhwanazi shoots on goal during the Kays' 5-0 win against Blue Island Eisenhower in the Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Girls soccer

Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals

(6)Kankakee 5, (9)Blue Island Eisenhower 0: Tuesday’s regional semifinal was quite the postseason debut for Kankakee’s three freshman starters. Alina Mkhwanazi scored three goals, Yailen Torres had one and Rachel Sanchez-Aguilar scored on a free kick to account for all the scoring for the Kays (17-2-1), who won on their home field and advanced to Friday’s regional championship against top seed Providence Catholic.

Head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said these freshmen have been building up to their roles throughout the season, and with the help of upperclassmen like senior Jocelyn Sanchez, who had a pair of assists Tuesday, were able to make an immediate postseason impact.

“I guess we’re finally finding our rhythm, and hopefully we’re peaking at the right time,” he said. “At the beginning, we talked about the importance of each of [the freshmen] finding a role. It’s required a bit of growth, and leadership from the seniors to accommodate them and figure out the role they could play for us this season. They’ve done a good job.”

The Kays will be looking for their second regional title in three years on Friday after winning the program’s first regional plaque in 2024.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Girls Soccer - Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals: Kankakee vs. Blue Island Eisenhower Kankakee's Jocelyn Sanchez, right, leaps in celebration of teammate Rachel Sanchez-Aguilar's goal on a direct kick during the Kays' 5-0 win against Blue Island Eisenhower in the Class 2A Kankakee Regional semifinals on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals

(1)Herscher 7, (8)Wilmington 0: Senior Gianni Jaime got her final postseason underway with a hat trick to lead the Tigers (19-2) to a big win. Sophie Venckauskas added two goals while Brooklyn Parmley and London Schneider each had one. Gianna High followed up her seven-assist performance in the regular season finale with two more Tuesday while Jaime, Venckauskas, Schneider, Adriana Flores and Laney Mohler each added one.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Wildcats, who had their season come to an end at 5-12-1.

(4)Reed-Custer 3, (6)Bishop McNamara 1: Gwen Stewart netted a pair of goals and Kennely Poole-Crites added another as the Comets (9-6-1) advanced to play Herscher for a regional title on Friday.

No individual stats were immediately available for the Fightin’ Irish, who end the season at 3-10-2.

Class 1A Manteno Regional semifinals

(3)Peotone 2, (5)Manteno 1: The host Panthers (10-10-1) nearly picked up an upset win over the rival Blue Devils (13-4), but Peotone held on to advance to Friday’s regional championship match with Beecher. No individual stats were immediately available for either team.

(2)Beecher 2, (7)Coal City 0: The Bobcats (16-6-1) shut out the Coalers (1-15-3) to open up the postseason with a win, their fourth in a row overall. No individual stats were immediately available. Beecher will play Peotone for a regional title on Friday.

Class 3A Minooka Regional semifinals

(3)Minooka 7, (6)Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers (8-14-1) had their season come to an end after tying their highest win total in a season since 2019. No individual stats were immediately available.

Softball

Class 4A Normal Regional semifinals

(1)Bradley-Bourbonnais 8, (8)Richwoods 0: Lydia Hammond was typically dominant for the Boilermakers (25-8) in their postseason opener on Tuesday, The senior allowed just two hits and racked up 14 strikeouts without a walk. She also went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run while Avery Moutrey was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs. Evi McIntyre was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run while Abbie Hofbauer was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double and two runs.

Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals

(1)Beecher 8, (9)Herscher 2: After falling behind 2-0 early, the Bobcats (30-0) scored three runs in the third and five in the fourth to cruise to a win. Elena Kvasnicka was 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while Mia Chavez was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Makenzie Johnson and Karsyn Kasput also had an RBI apiece while Taylor Norkus allowed four hits and had eight strikeouts in seven innings.

The Tigers (16-17) had Anna Lesage and Audrey Hoffman each pick up an RBI with Lexi Crawford and courtesy runner Emma Meister each scoring a run. Lily Tucek threw a pair of relief innings and retired all six batters she faced.

Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

(2)Grant Park 8, (7)Clifton Central 4: After winning both of the previous matchups between these teams 4-0, the Dragons (19-5) won a higher-scoring affair in their regional opener. Cheyenne Hayes allowed just three hits with all four runs allowed being unearned, She had eight strikeouts and no walks. Adelyn Karstensen and Delaney Heldt each drove in a pair of runs while Reegan Thompson was 3 for 4 with a run.

The Comets (10-17) had Chloe Cotter and Rayven Perkins each go 1 for 3 with a run, with Cotter tripling and Perkins doubling. Ella Ponton was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 14, Beecher 0 (5 inn.): The host Boilermakers (11-18) picked up their third win in a row in a game where seven different players recorded a hit and nine different players scored a run. Keaton Allison was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs while Eric Rainbolt was 1 for 2 with a solo home run, He also walked and scored an additional run while Quade Sadler (three innings), Aiden Fitzgerald and Lucas Garrett (one each) combined for the shutout.

The Bobcats (19-10) got hits from Chase Maher, Tyler Doran and Chasten Clegg, with Maher’s hit being a double.

Clifton Central 6, Kankakee 5: Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, the host Comets (17-7) got a two-run double from Blake Chandler and a walkoff single from Reece Boudreau that scored Chandler to snap a two-game skid. Brayden Meents was 1 for 4 with a solo home run while Owen Palmateer picked up the win after working a scoreless seventh inning in relief, working around a pair of hits.

The Kays (9-23) had Bryce Arceneaux go 1 for 4 with a two-run home run. Bryce Deany, Devin Arbour and Rahman Lawal each had two hits, with Deany scoring two runs and Arbour and Lawal each scoring one.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Somonauk 0 (5 inn.): The host Panthers (16-10) stayed hot with their fourth straight win, the last three of which have been shutouts. Owen Vitko pitched all five innings, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Case Christensen was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run, Brock Enerson was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run and Aiden Himes was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Milford 10, Hoopeston 0 (5 inn.): Hixon Lafond’s five-inning no-hitter led the host Bearcats (13-11) to their third win in the last four games. He had just one walk and struck out four batters. Aiden Frerichs was 2 for 2 with a three-run home run and an RBI single to lead the offense. Maddox Muehling was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Aiden Bell had two walks and two runs.

Joliet Catholic 8, Wilmington 4: The Wildcats (20-6-1) had their seven-game win streak snapped with a home loss. Ryan Kettman was 2 for 4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs out of the leadoff spot while Zach Ohlund, Declan Moran and Brysen Meents each added an RBI.

St. Thomas-More 15, Cissna Park 0 (4 inn.): The visiting Timberwolves (5-13) got their lone hit from Jream Renteria on Tuesday. Joah Henrichs and Austin Kaeb each took a walk.

Bismarck-Henning 11, Watseka 7: The Warriors (7-14, 2-8 VVC) had a 4-1 lead slip away when the Blue Devils plated seven runs in the fourth. Ethan Price and Andrew Yates both homered. Tyler Waugh was 3 for 4 and scored twice.

Boys volleyball

Crete-Monee d. Kankakee 25-17, 27-25: The Kays (11-11, 2-5 Southland) had a two-game winning streak snapped with a loss in their home finale. No individual stats were immediately available.