Coming together: Manteno Chamber honors businesses, volunteers

The Manteno Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner and awards banquet, honoring six recipients on May 14, 2026.

The grin on Memo Sanchez’s face was not likely to go away anytime soon.

It likely was still on his face as he turned on the kitchen lights and turned on the oven inside his 1,000-square-foot restaurant, Maria’s Kitchen, 200 N. Locust St., Manteno, on Friday morning.

The 41-year-old man who immigrated to the United States in 2000 from Mexico could hardly contain his joy on Thursday as he was presented with the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year award during the organization’s annual dinner and awards banquet.

Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but closed from about mid-December through late January yearly, the man operating the kitchen was simply overjoyed as he clutched the award inside the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club dining room.

One of nine workers in the six-table restaurant (two of which are outside), Sanchez explained he came to the United States to “live the American dream.”

Memo Sanchez, owner of Maria’s Kitchen, was awarded the Manteno Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year award during the organization’s annual dinner and awards banquet on May 14, 2026. (Lee Provost)

He furthered the dream by purchasing the restaurant’s location three years ago. He joked the payoff of the property is years down the road.

While there certainly may have been some tossing and turning as to the work to transform this dream into the reality of a successful business, he said there is no place he would rather be than Manteno.

First renting the location when he opened Maria’s Kitchen – named after his now-81-year-old mother – the restaurant has been a place to dine in or carry out a wide assortment of Mexican-American lunches and dinners since 2004.

The location also caters events.

The Small Business Award was one of six handed out. The awards were:

· Rising Star (new business) - Unknown Strength Gym, 450 S. Spruce St., owned by Cameron Powell since January 2025

· Community Leader – Manteno American Legion Post 755, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno

· Small Business – Maria’s Kitchen, owner/operator Memo Sanchez since 2004

· Large Business – Prime Healthcare St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee

· Influencer of the Year – Amanda Ducharme, general manager and instructor, Fitness Premier, 32 N. Oak St., Manteno, for her social media presence

· President’s Award – Kathleen Sadowski, chamber’s membership service coordinator

Now under the direction of its new president and CEO, Ashley Peterson, the chamber continues to help push the northern Kankakee County village forward.

Peterson, who also works within the Manteno village government, just as her predecessor Jakob Knox did, thanked the community for its continued dedication to not only the chamber but the entire village.

Regarding Sanchez and his honor, he reflected on it as the program came to a close.

“You know, I don’t feel special. I’m not sure why they chose me,” he said. “But I am so honored. I’m proud to be part of this community. This place is my home.”

He added: “I feel lucky. I have a good business. A good home.”

He and his wife, Alma, are the parents of two.

He said when he heard his business was being honored, he was overwhelmed. Being in front of an audience is not his place of comfort. He prefers being in the kitchen with a spatula in his hand.

“I couldn’t believe I was getting this. I asked, ‘Are you sure?’”