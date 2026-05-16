Bradley-Bourbonnais softball wraps winningest conference season since 2019: Friday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Stagg 5 (6 inn.): The Boilermakers (24-8, 11-4 SouthWest Suburban) wrapped the regular season with a conference win on the road. Their 11 wins in conference play are the most since they won 11 SWSC games in both 2018 and 2019. Abbie Hofbauer had 10 strikeouts in six innings and also went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kylie Stanek was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Shannon Lee was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Rockridge Spring Into Playoffs Classic

Riverdale 8, Manteno 4: The Panthers (20-7), the No. 15 in the Class 2A ICA Poll, fell to No. 4 Riverdale after allowing five runs in the bottom of the sixth. Lanie Young was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Alyssa Singleton and Savannah Watkins each went 1 for 3 with a run.

Baseball

Iroquois West 20, Schlarman 1 (4 inn.): The Raiders (10-12, 6-4 Vermilion Valley) put together their second-highest scoring game of the year to win their VVC finale at home. Aayden Miller was 1 for 2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs while Owen Hartke was 2 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs. Hartke also struck out eight batters in four innings. Caleb Fauser and Julian Melgoza each had three RBIs, with Fauser scoring four runs and Melgoza scoring two.

Manteno 13, Pontiac 6: Franklin Jordan and Tyler Buehler each homered in the fifth inning of a road win for the Panthers (17-7). Buehler finished the game 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs while Jordan was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Gio Arrigo was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Brendan Jedlicka had eight strikeouts in 4⅓ innings.

Andrew 9, Bradley-Bourbonnais 8: The visiting Boilermakers (8-18, 2-12 SWSC) led 5-0 after an inning, but after the Thunderbolts tied the game in the second and went on to win a close one. Eric Rainbolt was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run while Jace Boudreau and Aiden Fitzgerald each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 11, Clifton Central 8: The Comets (16-6) fell on the road for just their second loss in the last 11 games. Graysen Boudreau was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Jake Palmateer was 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Prairie Central 11, Reed-Custer 5: The Comets (6-22) got an RBI apiece out of Alex Fierro, Chase Isaac, Christian Mounts and Reed Newbrough in a road loss. Thomas Emery and Cole Yeates each doubled and scored a run.